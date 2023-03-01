Vadnais Heights
A Vadnais Heights woman, 24, was arrested on a Ramsey County misdemeanor warrant Jan. 29 in the 900 block of Evergreen Court after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies were dispatched out to the scene of an unwanted family member.
A Maplewood man reported his vehicle stolen sometime between Jan. 23-30 after he had dropped it off with the keys for service at White Bear Lincoln in the 3400 block of Highway 61. The vehicle was missing when the customer returned Jan. 30. It was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
Jacon Inc., located in the 3900 block of Labore Road, reported the catalytic converters stolen from two company pickup trucks overnight Jan. 29-30 while they were parked in front of the business.
A Gem Lake man, 33, was arrested on a gross misdemeanor warrant out of Washington County Jan. 30 after deputies on patrol in the 1100 block of County Road E conducted a random computer check of the subject’s license plate.
A suspicious person trying to buy a vehicle online from White Bear Lake Mitsubishi in the 3400 block of Highway 61 with suspected fake identities Jan. 30 was found to have accurate identity information, and no attempted fraud had occurred, following an RCSO investigation.
An Eagan man reported buying a mountain bike Feb. 1 from a woman in the 100 block of Primrose Court that he later discovered had been stolen. The Eagan Police Department confirmed that the bike, valued at $10,000, was stolen.
A dog in the 4300 block of Oakhurst Avenue was reported on Feb. 1 for being able to jump his fence due to the height of the snow, as part of an ongoing issue.
A Vadnais Heights woman, 45, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at 10:34 p.m. Feb. 1 in the area of Edgerton Street and Stockdale Road after she was pulled over for speeding and rolling stop signs. She failed standard field sobriety tests on the DataMaster with a blood alcohol content of 0.12.
A resident in the 4400 block of McMenemy Street on Feb. 2 reported unauthorized charges to her credit card.
A backpack was reported stolen Feb. 2 from the bed of a pickup truck belonging to the delivery driver to Top Ten Liquors in the 900 block of County Road E.
A sick raccoon with missing eyes was reported Feb. 2 for, as deputies described it, “shopping for a vehicle” in a dealership lot in the 3300 block of Highway 61. Deputies provided the shopping raccoon with a courtesy ride to the wildlife rehabilitation center.
White Bear Township
A large copper power cord was reported stolen Jan. 28 from a recreational vehicle parked in the 4400 block of Otter Lake Road while the victim was away from home for less than two hours.
Trinity Auto in the 2300 block of Leibel Street on Jan. 30 reported a loaner car stolen from the repair shop after the vehicle wasn’t returned when repairs were complete. After the vehicle was entered into the NCIC, it was recovered by the White Bear Police Department on Feb. 5 in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road. The owner was notified of the recovery, and the vehicle was towed.
A Roseville man, 57, was cited Jan. 31 in the 1700 block of Ridgewood Avenue for misdemeanor domestic assault after deputies responded to the report of a domestic.
A Hugo man, 41, was trespassed Feb. 1 from Benson Airport grounds in the 5800 block of Highway 61.
A Vadnais Heights woman, 25, was mailed a citation at 7:27 a.m. Feb. 2 after Cub store personnel in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive reported a male and female scanning items at the self-checkout and pretending they were going to pay. When their credit card failed, the female quickly grabbed the bags and left the store with $230 worth of merchandise. Surveillance video captured her loading the items into a vehicle and fleeing with the male driver. With the aid of video footage, the license plate number captured on video, Driver and Vehicle Services information and previous law enforcement contact, the suspect was identified and mailed a citation to her last known address.
