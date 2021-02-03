The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• An unidentified female was reported for assault at 3:17 a.m. Jan. 19 at an apartment complex in the 800 block of County Road D for spitting in the face of a tow truck driver as he was trying to tow her non-permitted vehicle from the lot. The suspect then told the driver she had COVID.
• A citizen on a daily walk in the 3200 block of Edgerton Street at 9:31 a.m. Jan. 19 reported finding a pile of cash on the sidewalk. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies took the cash to be placed into property.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Ford Ranger parked in the 600 block of County Road D sometime between Jan. 17-19.
• Two Minneapolis men, both 20, and a juvenile male were all arrested at 3:40 p.m. Jan 20 at the Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E for stealing two television sets from the store. Deputies stopped the vehicle in which the suspects were escaping before it left the lot.
• Deputies recovered a vehicle stolen out of St. Paul at 5:07 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 900 block of County Road D after a tow truck driver towing non-permit vehicles from the parking lot identified the vehicle.
• A St. Paul man on Jan. 21 reported criminal damage to a construction trailer after thieves tried to steal it from the 600 block of County Road D and damaged one side and both wheel wells.
• Deputies recovered a vehicle stolen out of Little Canada Jan. 21 in a store parking lot in the 800 block of County Road E.
• A Shoreview woman reported her wallet stolen in December from a shopping cart while at a big box store in the 800 block of County Road E. She reported the theft after thieves had rung up more than $3,000 in fraudulent charges at Sam's Club on Jan. 21.
• A Stillwater man, 32, was arrested for disorderly conduct Jan. 22 at a hotel in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive after he caused damage to his hotel room and refused to identify himself and leave the premises.
• Deputies recovered the personal belongings of a hotel guest Jan. 22 in the 1100 block of County Road E and entered them into property.
• A White Bear Township man and a Shoreview man on Jan. 22 reported their trucks broken into as they were parked in the north lot of Sucker Lake Park in the 100 block of County Road F. The township man canceled his credit cards after he discovered items stolen from inside. The Shoreview man also reported a window of his vehicle smashed in and said there was evidence someone rummaged through the glove box. Nothing is missing.
• A South St. Paul man and a St. Paul woman, both 32, were arrested on felony warrants Jan. 23 in the 1000 block of County Road D after deputies responded to a call reporting suspicious activity where people were checking door handles of vehicles in an apartment lot. The complainant followed the vehicle and witnessed similar activity in parking lots in Little Canada. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and took the pair into custody.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 1900 block of Ridgewood Avenue reported her mail stolen Jan. 21 after the shipper notified her about delivery of a package that never arrived.
• A wallet was reported stolen overnight Jan. 22-23 from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 5900 block of Mallard Ponds Drive. Fraudulent purchases were unsuccessfully attempted at the Vadnais Heights Target and Walmart.
