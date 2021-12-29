What has been stolen in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township in 2021? Cash, catalytic converters to sell to recycling centers, vehicles of all sorts to commit crimes in, and license plates to make it harder to be caught committing crimes. We could wish the thieves luck at finding a market for all their stolen items, but we won’t.
Vadnais Heights
• A Frisbee golf bag was reported stolen overnight Feb. 14-15 from a vehicle parked in the 3400 block of English Street.
• A Lakeland Shores woman reported a window on her vehicle shattered Feb. 25 while it was parked in an employee lot in the 1200 block of Willow Lake Blvd. A garage door opener was taken and a tire was slashed.
• Employees at Barnett White Bear Chrysler Jeep and Dodge in the 3400 block of Highway 61 reported the tires and wheels stolen from a vehicle over the weekend of March 5-8, with an estimated loss of $2,000.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Pondview Court reported 11 potted plants stolen from a parking space at an apartment complex June 22 after they were placed there during building maintenance work. The plants were noticed missing five hours after relocation when the victim went to water them.
• Famous Footwear in the 900 block of County Road E on July 1 reported a male and female for grabbing multiple pairs of shoes and running out of the door.
• A Maplewood man reported a grease gun and other items stolen from a toolbox inside an unlocked truck cab parked in a business lot in the 3200 block of Fanum Road overnight Sept. 1-2. Security video from the business shows a male walking around the business parking lot between 1:30 and 2:00 a.m. trying to access mostly locked vehicles and trailers.
• A burglary was reported overnight Dec. 21-22 in the 3100 block of Centerville Road after thieves entered through an unlocked garage service door and rummaged around the garage and the vehicle parked in the driveway. The complainant found items moved around and approximately $2,000 in fishing tackle and electronics missing.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Alpine Avenue reported the passenger window of her vehicle broken in as it was parked in the driveway overnight Oct. 4-5. A bag of clothing was stolen from the vehicle.
• A fuel trailer loaded with diesel fuel was reported stolen over the weekend of Oct. 16-18 after it was dropped off at a construction site in the 4800 block of Constellation Drive. The vehicle was recovered by Maplewood police at 10:19 p.m. Oct. 18.
• The Holiday gas station in the 5900 block of Highway 61 reported criminal damage to property at 4:41 a.m. Nov. 9, after a car wash payment and entry machine was forcibly removed from its post.
• A St. Paul woman, 18, will be mailed a citation for theft of service after Walmart employees in the 800 block of County Road E at 4:03 p.m. Nov. 13 reported that she picked up her vehicle after the service center was closed and didn’t pay for the repairs performed on it.
• Medical supplies were reported stolen Dec. 2 from the 900 block of Evergreen Court after the driver of an older-model Dodge Durango was seen stealing the package from the front steps.
White Bear Township
• A snowmobile ramp was reported stolen Jan. 24 from a vehicle at the Bald Eagle boat launch in the 5700 block of Hugo Road.
• A snowplow was reported stolen Feb. 3 from Quality Manufacturing as it was parked in a business lot in the 900 block of Labore Industrial Court. Its identification number has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A Lake Elmo man on March 5 reported interrupting a suspect trying to steal items from the back seat of his vehicle while it was parked in an employee lot in the 5800 block of Centerville Road. The thief managed to get away with only personal hygiene items of minimal value.
• Three hubcaps and a ball bearing cover were reported stolen from a trailer parked in a driveway in the 2600 block of Martin Way during the week of June 14-17.
• A KOPS alert was issued June 18 for a female who stole a $50 Bluetooth car stereo speaker and an empty display box from AutoZone in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive. The suspect and vehicle matched a similar pair during an earlier theft at the Vadnais Heights Walmart.
• A resident in the 1400 block of Pinefield Court on Aug. 6 reported outgoing mail stolen. The complainant closed his checking account as a preventive measure.
• An outboard motor was reported stolen overnight Aug. 13-14 from the 5300 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. W.
• A resident in the 1200 block of County Road D on Aug. 16 reported a package containing jewelry stolen from her mailbox. The case is part of an active investigation of several mail thefts in the area. A building video shows the suspect taking the package on Aug. 14.
• Vehicle tabs were reported stolen Aug. 22 from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of South Shore Blvd. Washington County Sheriff’s Office later deputies recovered the tabs during a traffic stop in their jurisdiction.
• Linco Iron Erection Inc. reported electric welders stolen from a construction site in the 4800 block of Constellation Drive sometime during the week of Aug. 24-30.
For the most part, thieves used to steal only under the cover of darkness and criminals did the same. Criminals still behave that way, but now they assault, steal and cause damage right in front of our faces as well. Below are selected brazen highlights from 2021:
Vadnais Heights
• Hoping he or she was wearing a plastic face shield. An unidentified female was reported for assault at 3:17 a.m. Jan. 19 at an apartment complex in the 800 block of County Road D for spitting in the face of a tow truck driver as he was trying to tow her non-permitted vehicle from the lot. The suspect then told the driver she had COVID-19.
• How dare the car I stole be stolen from me! A St. Paul man, 56, was arrested Feb. 4 on an active warrant in the 1000 block of County Road E after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to his report that his vehicle had been stolen. During the incident search, deputies found a bag containing a white powdery substance in the subject’s possession. The subject said that the two occupants of the vehicle he arrived in stole the vehicle when he went inside the business to use the bathroom. The subject didn’t know the license plate number of his vehicle, nor could deputies find any record of any vehicle belonging to the subject.
• I’ll take as many items as I want, so shut up! A Menomonee Falls woman and her grandchild reported being assaulted Feb. 15 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E by the two women with a large cart filled with items ahead of them in the Express checkout lane after the complainant commented about the express lane rules.
• Not getting the message. A St. Paul woman, 26, was cited March 17 in the 300 block of Bankers Drive for violating an order for protection (OFP) after she sent a threatening text message to the complainant right after the order was served on her.
• Well, have a nice day to you, too! A couple on a walk Aug. 8 on Vadnais Blvd. E and Edgerton Street reported a vehicle approaching from behind traveling at a high rate of speed, turning around, pulling up alongside them and making threatening statements.
• No honeymoon suite for them! A St. Paul man, 40, is suspected of violating an order for protection and criminally damaging property Aug. 12 at the Country Inn and Suites in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive, after he coerced the victim to rent a room at the hotel. A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued after he wrecked the room and stole a television. The case is under investigation.
• With acquaintances like these … A Minneapolis woman reported her vehicle stolen Aug. 21 from the 1100 block of County Road E after an acquaintance snatched her car keys off a restaurant table and left with her boyfriend and another unidentified acquaintance. The three then left the area, driving the victim’s car.
• Of course, we didn’t just see you do that. T-Mobile in the 1000 block of Highway 96 on Sept. 4 reported two suspects for grabbing two iPhones from the counter before fleeing the store.
• How many feet do you have, anyway? Two females were reported at 6:46 p.m. Oct. 22 for shoplifting from Famous Footwear in the 900 block of County E after they were observed stealing 17 pairs of shoes before running out the door. Famous Footwear on Oct. 26 reported a male and female for entering the store, grabbing items and leaving without paying. Later that day, the store reported a male for entering the store, placing eight to 10 pairs of shoes into a bag and leaving without paying.
• Give them an inch and … A Maplewood woman, 36, was cited Oct. 24 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart for shoplifting after she was observed in the self-checkout placing unscanned items into bags. Loss prevention personnel confronted her after she passed all points of sale. A St. Paul woman, 29, was cited Oct. 25 at the Walmart for shoplifting and trespassed from the store after she was observed in the self-checkout repeatedly ringing up items with a UPC of 50 cents, regardless of the actual price and not ringing up other items in her cart at all.
— Loretta B. Harding
