The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Princeton woman reported $2,000 worth of items stolen from her vehicle after a rear pasenger window was broken as it was parked in a lot in the 1000 block of County Road D overnight March 14-15.
• Tools and fishing gear valued at $6,000 were reported stolen overnight March 14-15 from a pickup truck bed parked in a driveway in the 3900 block of Elmwood Street.
• A locked motor vehicle with a spare key in its cupholder was reported stolen March 15 from its parking spot in an employee lot in the 1100 block of County Road E during the workday. The West St. Paul Police Department recovered the vehicle on March 18 with the license plates missing.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 59, was arrested at 5:29 a.m. March 16 for assault and disorderly conduct following a domestic in the 600 block of Belland Avenue.
• Woodbury police recovered a stolen vehicle March 16 and arrested two people suspected of stealing it from a Vadnais Heights dealership in the 3400 block of Highway 61. The suspects gained access to the vehicle in January after they had obtained the key fob from a Gem Lake dealership.
• Two enclosed trailers containing construction equipment were reported stolen overnight March 15-16 from the 3200 block of Fanum Road after the main gate had been left unlocked. The empty trailers were recovered by St. Paul police on March 17. Suspect photos have been distributed throughout the seven metro counties as a crime alert.
• A St. Paul woman, 26, was cited March 17 in the 300 block of Bankers Drive for violating an order for protection (OFP) after she sent a threatening text message to the complainant right after the order was served on her.
• A St. Paul man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Nissan Sentra overnight March 17-18 while the vehicle was parked in the 1000 block of County Road D.
• The hood of a vehicle was reported "keyed" in the 500 block of Belland Avenue March 18. Suspect information has been provided.
• A resident in the 600 block of Belland Avenue on March 18 reported losing $2,500 due to fraud after she granted remote access to her phone and banking account to an unknown party who falsely represented himself as a well-known internet money transferring vendor checking on a suspicious transaction.
• A Minneapolis woman reported five unauthorized transactions on her debit card after her vehicle, parked at Vadnais Lake in the 3800 block of Sucker Lake Road, was broken into March 18. The rear passenger window was broken in and a purse hidden under the front seat by a jacket was stolen. The fraudulent transactions occurred before the victim was able to cancel the card.
White Bear Township
• A White Bear Township man, 28, was arrested March 16 in the 5200 block of Elk Street for violating an OFP, after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched out to a disorderly conduct call.
• A resident in the 5100 block of Mead Road reported cash stolen sometime between March 17-20 after he found his garage service door open.
• An Eagan man, 45, was arrested March 20 in the 1100 block of County Road J on several outstanding Anoka County warrants and for drug possession after deputies on routine patrol happened upon a running vehicle parked behind a business with a person sleeping in the driver's seat. Suspected narcotics and two catalytic converters were found in the vehicle.
