The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1100 block of County Road D Sept. 15. It was recovered in Maplewood Sept. 23.
• A 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle was reported stolen in the 900 block of Pondview Court Sept. 17. It was stolen from outside a garage overnight.
• Theft of a firearm and prepaid credit card was reported in the 600 block of Belland Avenue Sept. 16. The card was used, and law enforcement has possible suspect information. The incident is under investigation.
• Dress pants with a wallet, ring and vehicle key were reported stolen from a gym locker in the 900 block of County Road E Sept. 17. Credit cards were used prior to cards being cancelled. The wallet and key fob were later found in Maplewood.
• A Roseville man was arrested in the 900 block of County Road D Sept. 18 for several offenses. A deputy stopped the man while driving because there was no front license plates and the license plate in the back had expired tabs. The man also could not provide proof of insurance. His driving privileges had also been suspended. Marijuana was found in the vehicle.
White Bear Township
• A black bear was spotted near the intersection of Otter View Trail and Halper Way Sept. 15. It was seen going behind houses on Halper Way.
• Two black bears were seen in the 5600 block of Otter View Trail Sept. 15. One was right behind a garage and the other across the street in a field. Both bears fled the scene northbound without incident.
• An adult male was arrested for disorderly conduct and cited for three counts misdemeanor domestic assault in the 5000 block of Cottage Lane Sept. 19.
• A Minneapolis green city bicycle was found in the 4300 block of Bambi Lane Sept. 15. It was put in the sheriff's office property room.
• A shoplifter was reported in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive Sept. 19.
• License plates were reported stolen in the 5800 block of Meadowview Drive Sept. 17.
• Marijuana remnants were found in a vehicle stopped in the 5900 block of Sherwood Road Sept. 17 after the driver was spotted without a seatbelt and with a cracked windshield. The vehicle smelled heavily of marijuana and was searched by a K-9. The driver was cited for not wearing a seat belt and for the cracked windshield.
