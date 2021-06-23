The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued at 10:38 a.m. June 6 following a pursuit that began in the 800 block of County Road E after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the scene of an erratic driver. The chase lasted eight miles and was terminated when the subject led deputies and Chisago County deputies toward high-volume traffic on I-35E and I-94.
• A St. Paul man, 21, was arrested on a warrant quarter past midnight June 7 on I-35E and I-694 following the traffic stop of a speeding vehicle.
• A Cambridge woman, 27, was arrested on four outstanding warrants and for theft and drug possession at 10:27 p.m. June 7 in the 800 block of County Road E after deputies responded to a theft report. The case has been forwarded to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Shoreview man, 21, was cited for shoplifting at six minutes after midnight June 8 at Lakeridge Liquors in the 100 block of Vadnais Blvd. He was also issued a trespass notice and released.
• A White Bear Lake man, 26, was arrested June 9 in the 900 block of County Road E for possession of narcotics after deputies responded to the Fresh Thyme on a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle outside the business and found narcotics in the vehicle. The case has been forwarded to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A North Oaks woman reported a wallet taken from her purse June 10 while she was shopping at a box store in the 800 block of County Road E. The victim first noticed the wallet missing while she was at the checkout counter. Deputies advised the complainant to cancel her credit cards immediately.
• A female juvenile was arrested June 11 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road D for shoplifting after deputies responded to a report of a theft at the store and found the juvenile to be reported missing out of Minneapolis. The girl was transported to Minneapolis, where she was placed into the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.
• The Big D Construction Company on June 14 reported criminal damage to its construction trailers in an unsuccessful attempt to enter them over the weekend of June 11-13, while they were left on site near McMenemy Street and Highway 96.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 2700 block of First Street received assistance from the Bitty Kitty Brigade June 7 after a feral cat gave birth to a litter of kittens on her porch. The Bitty Kitty Brigade is a no-kill cat rescue organization focusing on orphaned neonatal kittens.
• A White Bear Township woman, 31, was arrested June 8 in the 5000 block of Williams Avenue for domestic assault after she assaulted a male, 30.
• The Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center (MAARC) reported the assault of a vulnerable adult June 9 in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Toyota Tundra as it was parked in a driveway in the 3900 block of Effress Road overnight June 11-12.
