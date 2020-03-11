The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A White Bear Township man, 31, was arrested at 5:06 a.m. Feb. 23 on County Road E at I-35E on an outstanding warrant after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies ran a random computer check and conducted a traffic stop. His vehicle was retrieved by a family member.
• A Minneapolis woman, 33, at 5:37 p.m. Feb. 23, reported her vehicle was broken into while she was parked in the south lot of Sucker Lane on County Road F. After breaking in the front passenger window, thieves stole a diaper bag containing a wallet, credit cards and car keys. The cards were used at the Vadnais Heights Target before the victim could freeze the accounts; a week later, the car keys were used to steal one of the victim's vehicles.
• A Vadnais Heights woman, at 6:19 p.m. Feb. 23 reported the rear passenger window of her vehicle broken in while it was parked in the south lot of Sucker Lane on County Road F. A small woven bag containing dog-related items was stolen.
• A resident in the 900 block of County Road D on Feb. 24 reported fraudulent charges on his bank account. The complainant worked with his bank to close the account.
• A resident in the 1000 block of County Road D reported the front license plate of his vehicle stolen overnight Feb. 24-25 while it was parked in the residential lot.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 51, was arrested Feb. 25 on an outstanding warrant for failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies pulled him over for failing to stop at a stop sign on Edgerton Street and Centerville Road and almost hitting another vehicle that was lawfully proceeding through the intersection. A computer check of the subject during the traffic stop revealed that he was driving outside the limits of his restricted license and already had two convictions against him for failure to provide proof of insurance. The subject could not provide current proof of insurance during this most recent traffic stop, either.
• A hit-and-run accident was reported Feb. 26 on eastbound Highway 96 at Centerville Road after a vehicle slowing for the light at that intersection was struck from behind by a small black sedan that continued eastbound without stopping.
• A Little Canada man, 29, is suspected of stealing $300 worth of electronic items Feb. 26 from the Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of Country Road E. The subject is a known shoplifter in the area.
• A fire that occurred at 12:09 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 4400 block of Oakhurst Avenue in under investigation for arson.
• A juvenile male, 13, was arrested for shoplifting Feb. 28 at the Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E. The case has been sent to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 4500 block of Allendale Drive on Feb. 29 reported a catalytic converter stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the driveway.
