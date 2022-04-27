The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• NEC Mechanical in the 1000 block of Labore Industrial Court reported that the rooftop air conditioning unit of a vehicle awaiting repair was torn apart, after surveillance video showed a suspect exiting a white SUV near the loading dock at 8:00 p.m. April 4 and stealing multiple parts from the unit.
• A Walmart customer in the 800 block of County Road E reported his wallet stolen April 5 after he had placed it on the customer service counter to walk over to the glasses area get a pair of glasses. When he returned, the wallet was missing. The victim contacted his credit card companies to put a stop on his accounts.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 1:32 a.m. April 6 in the 1000 block of County Road E turned out to belong to the newspaper delivery person.
• The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) has an investigation on their hands, after being called out to suspicious vehicles in the 3300 block of Greenbrier Street at 10:26 p.m. April 6. On arrival at the scene, deputies located one of the vehicles stuck in a soccer field after it was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed on Monn Avenue. The other vehicle, located in a parking lot, took off with deputies in pursuit. The chase was terminated due to supervisory discretion. However, Maplewood police received a report of the vehicle crashing at Edgerton and Larpenteur avenues and four suspects running from it. A perimeter set up for a K-9 track proved unsuccessful, and both abandoned vehicles were towed.
• A Hermantown man, 40, was arrested and cited at 10:32 p.m. April 10 in the 700 block of County Road D for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, assault and domestic assault after deputies were called out to the scene of a domestic.
• A St. Paul woman, 21, was cited late April 10 at the Walmart for shoplifting after she was observed concealing unpaid merchandise and passing all points of sale. She was stopped by loss personnel to be cited for misdemeanor theft and released from the scene. A Vadnais Heights man, 52, was cited April 11 at the Walmart for shoplifting after he was observed under-ringing merchandise at the self-checkout and passing all points of sale. When he was stopped by loss prevention personnel, he left all his items and left the scene. He was identified and mailed a citation for misdemeanor theft as well as a trespass notice. A Vadnais Heights woman, 38, was also cited April 12 for the same offense.
• Norway Electric of Isanti reported a burglary over the weekend of April 8-11 at a construction site in the 900 block of County Road E, during which a locked rear door was tampered with and a spool of copper wire stolen.
• An Oakdale man, 23, was arrested at 1:16 a.m. April 12 in the 1200 block of County Road D on two outstanding warrants and for domestic assault, fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, after deputies were called out to a domestic.
• Famous Footwear in the 900 block of County Road E on April 12 reported a man for stealing an unknown number of shoes from the retail store and fleeing in a white Suburban or similar type of vehicle.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 1600 block of County Road H2 reported an attempted scam April 3 after her computer screen was frozen by a pop-up advising her not to shut off the computer, but to call Microsoft to resolve the issue. Enough computer access was granted for the complainant to be in touch with a person “working on the problem.” When that person asked for payment in gift cards, the complainant realized it was a scam. Her financial institutions are investigating possible fraudulent activity.
• A White Bear Township man, 30, was arrested April 9 in the 2600 block of Parkview Drive following a family argument, after which he left the area in a vehicle. However, deputies who’d been dispatched out to the scene of the disturbance conducted a traffic stop on him and arrested him for unsafe driving. During the routine vehicle search prior to towing, deputies found narcotics.
• A Grant man reported the catalytic converter of his Toyota Highlander stolen overnight April 6-7 from the 5500 block of Mehegan Court, where his daughter was visiting a friend.
• An unlocked VW Passat with key fob inside the center console was reported stolen within a two-hour period April 11 from an open garage in the 4700 block of Greenhaven Drive. After the vehicle was entered into the NCIC, it was recovered by Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police with all its windows damaged and license plate missing.
