The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A vehicle was reported stolen along with a purse containing keys to a house in the 400 block of Vadnais Lake Drive following a burglary at that address early June 29. The resident was alerted at 3:00 a.m. by a loud noise in the kitchen and startled the male intruder, who fled out the garage door. The thief had entered through an open garage door and open house door.
• The next door neighbor of the complainant of the previous sheriff report, located in the 400 block of Vadnais Lake Drive, reported an Apple watch stolen from her vehicle around 3:00 a.m. June 29. The Apple application later located the watch at a house in Minneapolis. The case is under investigation.
• A Northfield man, 33, was arrested June 29 in the 400 block of Vadnais Lake Drive for theft after deputies were dispatched to a theft in progress. The subject had reportedly stolen from 21 people from Vadnais Heights, Little Canada and Lakeland.
• A work bag was reported stolen from a vehicle parked overnight June 29-30 in the 30 block of Bridgewater Drive after the rear driver side window was smashed in.
• A vehicle belonging to Vera Auto Sales was reported recovered July 1 in the 4200 block of Thornhill Lake, cleared by the White Bear Lake Police Department and returned to its owner.
• A Hastings man, 37, was arrested July 2 on Centerville Road and Greenhaven Drive on a felony drug warrant out of Cottonwood County after he was observed stumbling down the road without shoes and talking about dreams.
• Employees of MGM Wine & Spirits in the 1000 block of Highway 96 reported a series of liquor thefts July 3. The suspects have been identified and their activities recorded by surveillance photos. The investigation is now active.
• A Stillwater man, 42, was arrested July 3 on Vadnais Blvd. East and Edgerton Street for driving after cancellation due to unsafe behavior after deputies were dispatched to look for two suspects armed with a rifle and scope. No weapons were found on the arrestee.
• A Minneapolis woman reported a purse stolen from her vehicle July 4 while she walked in Sucker Lake Park in the 4500 block of Rice Street. Thieves forced down the rear passenger window and used the complainant’s credit cards later that day.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 4800 block of Greenhaven Road reported his vehicle’s rear driver side window broken in overnight June 27-28. Nothing was reported taken.
• A White Bear Township man, 45, was cited June 29 in the 5200 block of Latta Street for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance after deputies dispatched on a parking complaint recognized him driving down the street when he wasn’t supposed to be driving. The subject recognized deputies as well, and quickly tried to trade places with his passenger.
• A Burnsville man got his stolen motorcycle back after deputies recovered it abandoned July 1 on Parkway Ponds Lane and White Bear Parkway.
• A resident in the 3900 block of Lakewood Avenue reported her vehicle rummaged through as it was parked in her driveway July 2. Nothing was reported taken.
• A firearm was reported stolen July 2 from an unlocked vehicle in the 3900 block of Effress Road. It was entered into the National Crime Information Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.