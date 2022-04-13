The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• The Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E reported being robbed by a shoplifter at 10:04 p.m. March 25. When loss prevention personnel stopped a male pushing a cart full of merchandise that had not been paid for at an exit and asked him for a receipt, he lifted his shirt and displayed a silver handgun in his waistband. After threatening the employee, 22, he continued out of the store and left the area in a silver SUV.
• The Children’s Discovery Child Care in the 3600 block of Talmage Circle reported criminal damage to property after employees arrived at work in the morning of March 26 and discovered a broken window. No entry to the building or stolen items were detected.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen March 26 from a 2002 Ford F-350 parked in a driveway in the 3200 block of Belmar Drive. A catalytic converter was also reported stolen March 30 from a 2014 Hyundai Sante Fe parked overnight in the 1000 block of County Road D.
• A Wyoming woman reported her financial information stolen March 26 after she provided a courtesy ride to a couple from the Speedway station to the Target store in the 1000 block of County Road E. While en route, the suspects asked to use the victim’s cell phone. They then accessed her cash app and PayPal accounts and changed her passwords. It is unknown at the time of the report whether financial losses occurred.
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies were sideswiped by a drunk driver shortly before midnight March 27 as they were conducting traffic control for a vehicle on the shoulder of I-694, just west of Rice Street. The Minnesota State Patrol processed the accident and arrested the driver, a Hudson, Wisconsin, man, 32. The squad was then towed.
• A Shoreview woman reported her vehicle broken into March 28 while it was parked in the Sucker Lake north lot. After the driver side window was smashed, a coin purse and debit card were stolen. An unauthorized charge had already been made to the card at the time the report was filed.
• Famous Footwear in the 900 block of County Road E on March 28 reported nine pairs of shoes stolen by a male and female pair, who escaped in a black Dodge Durango.
• A 43-year-old Davenport, Florida, man was trespassed from a restaurant in the 1100 block of County Road E for disorderly conduct March 28 after he became intoxicated.
• A Maplewood woman, 30, was arrested March 29 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart following a report of a shoplifting incident in progress. Deputies arrived in time to witness the suspect placing items into her vehicle and arguing with loss prevention personnel. She was also cited and trespassed for making threats while being released from the scene, as shoplifting incidents at the Walmart escalated this week.
White Bear Township
• A White Bear Lake man, 26, was arrested for DWI at 10:50 p.m. March 24 at the intersection of County Road J and Otter Lake Road.
• A case of beer, two cartons of cigarettes, a keychain and numerous tools were reported stolen overnight March 24-25 from a garage in the 4300 block of Oakmede Lane after thieves entered through an unlocked service door. The complainant said it would cost $800 to change the keys to the house and vehicle.
• A Hugo woman, 44, was arrested for DWI March 27 in the 1100 block of County Road J after deputies were dispatched to the scene of a property damage accident in a parking lot. Of the two drivers, the subject was the one who showed signs of impairment. After failing field sobriety tests, she was transported to the patrol station, where she delivered a blood alcohol content of 0.18. The case was forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• An empty enclosed trailer was reported stolen overnight March 29-30 from the 2300 block of Leibel Street. The trailer has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
