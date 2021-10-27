The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A KOPS alert was issued for a vehicle involved in a shoplifting incident Oct. 8 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart. A male in his 30’s was seen filling a cart with merchandise and handing items through a fence to a female, who loaded them into a waiting silver Dodge.
• A St. Paul man, 44, was arrested on a felony warrant for domestic assault Oct. 9 on County Road E and Arcade Street following a computer check during a routine traffic stop.
• A Little Canada woman reported a firearm stolen Oct. 9 after she had left a clear plastic purse containing the gun in a shopping cart in the Walmart parking lot. When the victim returned, the purse was still there, but the firearm was missing. The weapon was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Oct. 9 from a Honda Element parked in the 3400 block of English Street.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 22, was arrested for DUI Oct. 10 following a vehicle versus tree accident in the 3900 block of Stockdale Drive. The driver tried to leave the scene and enter a house, but was stopped by witnesses. He failed field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.15.
• A Centerville man, 60, was arrested Oct. 11 on Highway 61 and I-694 for panhandling at that location after being repeatedly told he would be taken to jail if he persisted in doing so.
• A Crystal man, 39, was arrested at 1:08 a.m. Oct. 11 in the 3400 block of Rice Street for being in the possession of a vehicle stolen from a Plymouth man, after deputies responded to the report of a slumper and conducted a computer check.
• A St. Paul woman, 40, was cited for shoplifting from the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E at 11:02 p.m. Oct. 11 after the known shoplifter with a trespass order in place was caught by loss prevention employees and relieved of the items she was trying to steal. A Minneapolis woman, 28, was cited for shoplifting at the store earlier that evening. A Circle Pines man, 33, and a North Branch woman, 33, were banned Oct. 14 from the Walmart for shoplifting.
• A Little Canada man reported his pickup truck with key inside stolen Oct. 13 from a work parking lot in the 400 block of Highway 96. The vehicle has been entered into the NCIC database, and the case is under investigation.
White Bear Township
• A West St. Paul man reported the Tonneau cover and various lawn equipment stolen from his pickup truck Oct. 11 while he was inside the movie theater in the 1100 block of County Road J. The victim confronted the suspect, who helped return the items before fleeing the area.
• A Wisconsin man on Oct. 12 reported a pickup truck with its spare key in the center console stolen from an employee lot in the 2300 block of County Road J. Following an NCIC database alert, Washington County Sherifif’s Office deputies recovered the vehicle on Oct. 13.
• A Minneapolis man, 43, was arrested Oct. 14 on Highway 61 and Buffalo Street for motor vehicle theft after he was pulled over for running a red light by deputies in their unmarked squad. During the traffic stop, a computer check revealed that the Porsche he was driving had been stolen from a Maplewood dealership lot while the keys were still inside.
• A resident in the 5200 block of Elk Street reported being bilked out of $6,000 Oct. 14 following a phishing email scam claiming an unpaid PayPal bill. The victim purchased gift cards to "correct" the bank account discrepancies.
• Deputies received several criminal damage to property reports from overnight Oct. 16-17, one of which involved an unlocked vehicle in the 2500 block of Blue Bill Circle that sustained damage from a fire extinguisher sprayed into it, as well as severed seatbelts and broken CD’s.
• A fuel trailer loaded with diesel fuel was reported stolen over the weekend of Oct. 16-18 after it was dropped off at a construction site in the 4800 block of Constellation Drive. The vehicle was recovered by Maplewood police at 10:19 p.m. Oct. 18.
