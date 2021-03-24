The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A White Bear Lake man, 28, was arrested late March 7 on a narcotics charge after deputies were dispatched to an address in the 900 block of County Road E for a suspicious male looking into vehicles in a parking lot. The subject provided a false name, but after correct identification was made, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered an active arrest warrant. Possible narcotics were found during the routine arrest search.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 35, was arrested at 6:43 a.m. March 8 in the 1200 block of County Road D for assault after deputies were dispatched to a domestic at a multihousing complex. The victim reported being physically assaulted by a spouse and showed visible signs of injury. The male spouse was taken into custody without incident.
• Target loss prevention employees in the 900 block of County Road E on March 8 reported a shoplifter stole more than $900 in merchandise from the store before fleeing the scene in a motor vehicle. Possible suspect information is available.
• A Truman man reported his unlocked vehicle with key and wallet stolen March 8 from an employee lot in the 3300 block of Labore Road. St. Paul police recovered the vehicle the next day with keys and both plates intact. The suspect has been identified, and the investigation is on.
• A resident in the 4300 block of Evergreen Drive reported both of his vehicles stolen overnight March 8-9, after suspects stole the first vehicle left running during the day of March 8. The thieves came back in the night to steal the other vehicle because they now possessed the set of keys to that second vehicle. St. Paul police recovered one vehicle on March 12 with heavy damage, missing keys and no license plates.
• A White Bear Township man, 35, and a Shoreview woman, 33, are suspected of criminal damage to property in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive, following a March 9 complaint from a business about $400 in damage done by guests. The suspects fled without paying for the damage, but were later located.
• A White Bear Lake man, 49, is suspected of assault with a handgun and stealing a motor vehicle from the 1500 block of Buerkle Road on March 11. The suspect was later located in the 2100 block of Fanum Road with a stolen handgun. The victim, an Isanti man, 41, is also suspected of assault with a motor vehicle that same day and at the same location.
• A Maplewood woman, 48, was cited March 12 in the 800 block of County Road E for petty misdemeanor theft after she was observed not scanning items in the Walmart self-checkout lane. Loss prevention employees stopped her for shoplifting and released her.
• A Redwood Falls man, 26, is suspected of domestic assault March 13 in the 800 block of County Road D. A Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert has been issued for him, and the case sent to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Woodbury man reported his unlocked vehicle stolen March 13 from the employee parking area of a business in the 1500 block of Buerkle Road. A set of spare keys and a checkbook had been left inside the vehicle. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), one license plate was found the next day in the 3200 block of Fanum Road.
White Bear Township
• A St. Anthony man reported a burglary in the 1000 block of Mehegan Lane March 8 after a generator and water pump were stolen from a garage connected to a house under construction. The loss amounted to $2,700.
• License plates stolen out of Golden Valley and used in a robbery were reported found March 8 in the yard of a house in the 5900 block of Bayberry Drive.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Portland Avenue on March 9 reported mail stolen after a suspicious vehicle was observed driving through the area.
• A check mailed to an address in the 5100 block of Division Street was reported stolen from the recipient's mailbox March 10. The check was then "washed," made out to a different person for a different amount and then cashed. A claim has been filed with the bank.
