The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Minneapolis woman, 22, and a St. Paul woman, 23, were cited April 21 for disorderly conduct after deputies responded to a fight inside the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E. Deputies said the two females were fighting to gain fame and fortune via YouTube. In the process, they created a scene and knocked over items, causing damage to the store. The two combatants were also “trespassed” from all Walmart stores and all Sam’s Clubs for one year before being released.
• A Walmart shopper reported her wallet stolen April 22 after she had it in her possession at 7:00 p.m. at the self-checkout, but not 10 minutes after being at the self-checkout. At 7:18 p.m., she received bank notification that fraudulent charges were made on her credit card from a nearby Holiday gas station. Deputies provided her with identity theft response information.
• A Bridgewater Drive resident reported the catalytic converter stolen from her 2007 Toyota Highlander while it was parked in the driveway overnight April 23-24.
• A St. Paul woman, 41, was cited for misdemeanor theft April 24 at the Walmart after she was observed concealing $56.45 worth of items and passing all points of sale. A juvenile male was released to his parents and “trespassed” from the store after failing to ring up items at the self-checkout. On April 25, a Maple Grove woman, 22, was cited for misdemeanor theft at the store after she was observed under-ringing $135.63 worth of items and passing all points of sale. In a separate incident, a female and two males fled the store, leaving behind a cart filled with $527.83 in items after they tried to push past loss prevention personnel trying to detain them. A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued after they fled in a gray Malibu. A St. Paul woman, 66, was cited at the store for concealing $62.02 worth of items and passing all points of sale, after being detained by store employees.
• On April 27, a St. Paul woman, 52, was cited for shoplifting at the Walmart and for giving false information to police after she was observed concealing $472.32 worth of items and passing all points of sale. She was then suspected of stealing a wallet containing cash and credit cards belonging to the store detective while being detained in the loss prevention office after the victim was notified of $2,000 in fraudulent purchases on her credit cards. When video surveillance showed the detained shoplifter taking the wallet from the victim’s purse, the investigation was on.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 2600 block of Randy Avenue on April 22 reported a phone scam after he received a text claiming to be from Cash App needing card information. The complainant realized it was a scam and didn’t respond. He quickly received another text with card information and threats and just as quickly canceled his cards. Deputies advised him to continue monitoring his accounts in case of fraud.
• A resident in the 5900 block of Mallard Drive at 11:03 p.m. April 23 reported criminal damage to property, after his vehicle was vandalized with maple syrup poured all over it as it sat in the driveway. Post-It notes were also stuck onto the vehicle, which was also covered in wrap. Construction signs were even left in the driveway for good measure.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Portland Avenue reported her house egged and cheese thrown on a vehicle at 1:34 a.m. April 25. After deputies cleared the original call, a group of juveniles returned to the scene to recover keys dropped during the original caper. Deputies identified the subjects, who admitted to throwing the cheese and eggs. Meanwhile, the complainant recovered the dropped keys and turned them over to deputies to place into property.
• A raccoon was reported April 26 for climbing up a tree located near a path in the area of the 5400 block of Franklin Avenue that children use to go to a nearby park. Deputies advised the caller about their wildlife policy of leaving healthy critters alone. They invited the caller to explore the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website for further information on raccoons.
• World Foods Inc. in the 5200 block of Parker Avenue on April 26 reported the theft of $27,000 worth of products through an email scam with one letter missing from the company name.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Lakewood Avenue on April 28 reported outgoing mail containing checks stolen from the mailbox with its red flag raised. A male wearing a surgical mask and driving a maroon mid-sized SUV was observed stealing the mail at 6:20 a.m. The complainant canceled those checks.
• An attempt to steal a catalytic converter from a Toyota Tundra parked in an employee lot in the 4400 block of Otter Lake Road was reported April 28. A fellow employee interrupted the theft, so the victim was able to weld the converter back into place. Business video may provide possible suspect information. The case is under investigation.
