The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Montrose man reported the window of his vehicle broken in as it was parked on the street in the 100 block of McMenemy Circle over the weekend of July 8-10. Cash and Dungeons and Dragons books were stolen from the vehicle.
• A resident of the Shadowlawn Estates in the 1100 block of County Road D reported a glass patio door shattered sometime between July 12-14. Nothing was reported missing from the apartment.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 65, was arrested July 12 in the 4100 block of Honeysuckle Court for felony domestic assault by strangulation.
• An Onamia man reported tools stolen during the week of July 16-23 from a job site near the area of Magnolia Lane and Oak Grove Lane.
• Famous Footwear in the 900 block of County Road E reported $259.96 worth of shoes stolen July 12 after the clerk placed three pairs of shoes into a bag, which was immediately snatched by a male who ran out of the store without paying for them.
• A Fridley woman, 31, was cited for misdemeanor theft July 12 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E, after she and her juvenile children were seen concealing $60.87 in merchandise and passing all points of sale. A White Bear Lake woman, 19, was cited at the Walmart for shoplifting and released. A St. Paul woman, 42, was cited for shoplifting July 16 at the Walmart after she was detained for under-ringing $335.02 in merchandise at the self-checkout. After the woman was released, deputies watching her enter her vehicle ran her license plate number through their computer. When they found out she had given them a false name at the store, deputies added a charge of obstruction to her real name.
• An adult male was reported for assault July 14 in the 800 block of Belland Avenue after he hit another adult male in the mouth, knocking out a tooth. As the suspect was not on scene, a KOPS alert was issued for him.
• Drug paraphernalia was reported found July 14 in the 4300 block of Buckingham Court.
• White Bear Mitsubishi in the 3400 block of Highway 61 reported one of its customers for motor vehicle theft July 15 after that customer never returned the rental vehicle after repairs on the customer's car were completed. Attempts to reach the customer were unsuccessful.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 41, was arrested and a Vadnais Heights woman, 38, was cited July 15 in the 400 block of Vadnais Road for being involved in a domestic incident. The woman was cited and released due to child care considerations.
• A 2011 Hyundai Sonata was reported stolen July 16 from the 1100 block of County Road D. Shortly after, deputies learned it was recovered by St. Paul police in their city that afternoon.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 4800 block of Moon Lake Circle on July 11 reported felony package theft after a parcel containing $1,600 in stamps never reached him, despite the Post Office showing delivery on June 3.
• Bald Eagle Liquors in the 5900 block of Highway 61 on July 11 reported a fraudulent check drawn on the business account presented for mobile deposit on July 8 by an out-of-state address. The complainant was able to stop payment. It is unknown how the suspect obtained the check.
• An Elk River man, 31, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Sherburne County at 11:07 p.m. July 12 at Cub Foods on Highway 96 and Centerville Road, following a report of suspicious persons taking pictures of other vehicles.
• A resident in the 1600 block of Garden Lane on July 16 reported being swindled out of the price of a vehicle she thought she sold to a Minneapolis woman. The “buyer” asked the victim to use a Zelle app, which was not set up on the victim's phone. After three days, the suspect sent the victim a screen shot of the supposed title transfer. After six days, however, funds were not transferred. The suspect never responded to the victim's questions, but did transfer the title and bought new plates for the vehicle.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.