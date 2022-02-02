The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered a vehicle stolen from a Minneapolis man Jan. 13 in Koehler Meadows Park, in the 300 block of County Road F, after they ran the plate of an empty van in the parking lot. The van was towed to the impound lot.
• A Vadnais Heights man reported being robbed at gunpoint Jan. 13, after he met a man in a lighted area of a parking lot in the 900 block of County Road E to purchase a vehicle he found on Facebook Marketplace. After the $3,500 transaction was completed, the suspect pointed a shotgun at the victim before taking his coat, wallet, phone and keys to his parents’ vehicle. The complainant’s credit and debit cards were then used fraudulently.
• A KOPS alert was issued Jan. 13 from the Walmart store in the 800 block of County Road E after an adult female was observed concealing and not paying for items. When stopped after leaving the store with the unpaid items, she left them behind and fled.
• After a road rage incident was reported Jan. 15 in the 4400 block of Centerville Road, deputies determined that the complainant was the aggressor.
• A vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 16 from beside a gas pump in the 1000 block of County Road E after the owner left the keys inside it to go pay for his gas. The vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
• A Bloomington man, 59, was cited Jan. 17 on westbound I-694 from Highway 61 for carrying a pistol without a permit, following a traffic stop for equipment violation. While making contact with the subject, deputies observed the handle of the pistol. The driver was cooperative and admitted not having a permit to carry.
• A Somerset, Wisconsin, man reported a set of license plates stolen overnight Jan. 17-18 from his vehicle as it was parked in an employee lot in the 1000 block of Labore Industrial Court.
• A vehicle reported stolen Jan. 19 while parked in an apartment building lot in the 1100 block of County Road D turned out not to have been stolen, but towed during snow removal exercises. The vehicle was removed from the NCIC database.
• An estimated $1,000 in tools was reported stolen overnight Jan. 21-22 from an open detached garage in the 3400 block of Centerville Road.
• A 52-year-old Ashland, Wisconsin, woman and a 48-year-old Austin, Minnesota, man were banned from the Cities Credit Union in the 3600 block of Talmage Circle for disorderly conduct after they parked their vehicle in the parking lot and hooked up to the building’s power with an extension cord. The subjects had been warned against this practice and are now “trespassed.”
White Bear Township
• Twin City Lawn Care reported a vehicle stolen from its parking area Jan. 18, after thieves forced entry into the garage in the 1100 block of Birch Lake Blvd. and stole the key from a storage box. After the vehicle was entered into the NCIC database, it was recovered by St. Cloud Police on Jan. 20.
• The Zen Asia restaurant in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive on Jan. 18 reported two money pouches stolen from behind the front counter while the owner was retrieving and serving food for customers.
• Outgoing mail was reported stolen Jan. 18 from a mailbox in the 2300 block of Taylor Avenue by a male driving a white Ford pickup. A photo of the suspect was collected.
• A male and female were arrested Jan. 20 following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle initiated by Forest Lake police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the area of County Road J and I-35E. The chase ended in the 4600 block of Greenhaven Drive. The subjects were turned over to outside agencies.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 36, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 1700 block of Ridgewood Avenue for misdemeanor domestic assault after he attacked his wife during a domestic incident. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Honda Pilot at 10:35 p.m. Jan. 22 while it was parked in the theater parking lot in the 1100 block of County Road J.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.