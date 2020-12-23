The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Vadnais Heights man reported his vehicle broken into Dec. 6 while it was parked in the Lake Vadnais south lot, and a backpack and cell phone stolen.
• A suspicious package containing narcotics was reported recovered via mail Dec. 6 in the 4300 block of Thornhill Lane. Investigators will work with postal inspectors to watch for similar mail found in the future.
• Target employees reported a shoplifter Dec. 6 at their store in the 900 block of County Road E.
• A resident in the 600 block of Liberty Way reported a burglary Dec. 7 after thieves gained entry by smashing in the front living room window. They ransacked a bedroom and stole a cell phone before leaving by the back sliding door.
• A St. Louis Park woman, 30, and a Maplewood woman, 31, were both cited Dec. 10 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for theft and booked on various other charges.
• A St. Paul man, 50, was arrested Dec. 10 in the 1100 block of County Road E on a Department of Corrections warrant.
• A Robbinsdale woman, 29, and a Minneapolis woman, 29, were both arrested Dec. 11 at the Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E for theft in progress.
• An Albany man, 36, was arrested for fleeing a police officer and a Brandon woman, 33, was arrested on an Anoka County warrant at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 11 on Highway 96 and Evergreen Drive following an 11-minute, 15-mile vehicle pursuit. Lino Lakes police started the whole thing by attempting a traffic stop on the couple.
• An Inver Grove Heights woman on Dec. 11 reported her vehicle broken into and a credit card stolen. The card was then used fraudulently at the Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E.
White Bear Township
• A Hudson, Wisconsin, woman on Dec. 6 reported her vehicle broken into while it was parked at Tamarack Nature Center in the 5200 block of Otter Lake Road. An empty purse was stolen.
• A White Bear Township man, 70, was arrested Dec. 12 in the 1900 block of Stillwater Street for domestic assault after he punched a woman, 65, in the head multiple times, after which she needed to be seen at Regions Hospital.
• A Roseville man, 20, was arrested Dec. 8 on Stillwater Street and West Avenue on a felony warrant and for drug possession.
• A North Branch man reported a trailer carrying a 2015 Polaris Brutus stolen overnight Dec. 10-11.
