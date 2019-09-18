The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A stolen vehicle from St. Paul was recovered in the 3600 block of Victoria St. N. in Shoreview Sept. 1. The vehicle was released to the registered owner at the scene.
• Theft of a gym bag and phone charger from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Hodgson Road Sept. 2.
• Property damage was reported in the 4500 block of Bramblewood Avenue in Vadnais Heights Sept. 4.
• A 61-year-old Vadnais Heights woman was arrested for DWI after officers responded to a report of her vehicle hitting a mail box in the 600 block of Koehler Road.
• A 28-year-old Forest Lake man was trespassed from Jimmy's Food and Drink following report of disorderly conduct Sept. 2.
• A stolen vehicle was stopped near County Road E and I-35 Sept. 5. The driver and two passengers were also found to be in possession of narcotics. A 33-year-old Saint Paul woman, a 38-year-old Brainerd woman and a 29-year-old Isanti man were arrested.
• An abandoned air rifle was discovered on the 1000 block of County Road D in Vadnais Heights Sept. 2. It was submitted for destruction.
