The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies on Aug. 5 arrested a Brooklyn Center woman, 24, for DWI near the area of Vadnais Center Drive and Willow Lake Blvd. after she caused a two-vehicle accident at that intersection. She was transported to jail and booked for second degree DWI, test refusal and gross misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer.
• Two Minneapolis women, 33 and 29, were each cited Aug. 5 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for misdemeanor theft, after they under entered $84.29 in merchandise at the self-checkout. A St. Paul man, 38, was cited Aug. 5 at the Walmart for under entering $120.17 of merchandise at the self-checkout and banned from the store.
• A purse was reported stolen sometime over a four-hour period Aug. 7 from a vehicle parked in an underground garage in the 4100 block of Centerville Road, after the front passenger window was broken in.
• Five Star Bath Solutions in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road E reported the side door to an enclosed trailer damaged sometime over the weekend of Aug. 6-8 during an unsuccessful attempt to gain access to the trailer interior.
• A resident in the 1100 block of County Road E on Aug. 9 reported sending money in error to a person in Pennsylvania via the Zelle app.
• A Segway scooter was reported stolen Aug. 9 from a pick-up truck bed with the cover closed, but tailgate unlocked as it was parked in the 700 block of Berwood Avenue W.
• A St. Paul woman reported her cell phone stolen Aug. 9 after she set it down to use the self-checkout at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E. Video footage shows a man with long hair picking up the phone and leaving the store.
• A vacuum and tool set were reported stolen over the weekend of Aug. 6-10 from a storage unit of the Comfort Inn and Suites in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive, after the maintenance room was broken into. The serial number of the vacuum has been logged into hot files.
• A Rochester woman reported her credit card used fraudulently at the Vadnais Heights Speedway Aug. 10, after she left her purse on a chair on an outdoor patio in the 900 block of County Road E. When the victim returned for her purse, she noticed some of its contents missing.
• Three fishing poles were reported stolen Aug. 12 from an attached garage left open in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle E.
• A handgun was reported found Aug. 10 in the 100 block of Star Circle and turned over to deputies.
• A Little Canada woman, 20, was mailed a citation for theft, after a coffee shop employee in the 1000 block of Highway 96 reported cash and a debit card stolen from her purse in a back room while she was working Aug. 12. The subject used the debit card fraudulently at the White Bear Lake Walgreen's, and was identified via video.
• A shopper in the 900 block of County Road E reported her purse stolen Aug. 13, after she set it down at the end of a clothes rack to try on a shirt. When she turned around, the purse was gone.
White Bear Township
• A White Bear Township man, 30, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault Aug. 8 in the 2600 block of Parkview Drive.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Toyota Prius parked overnight Aug. 8-9 in a driveway in the 5500 block of Bald Eagle Blvd.
