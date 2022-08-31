The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A White Bear Lake man, 19, was cited at 12:53 a.m. July 27 on I-35W and I-694 for driving on an invalid license and for possession of narcotics, after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop for equipment violation.
• A Maplewood man, 34, was arrested on a Wisconsin warrant July 27 in the 3500 block of Arcade Street after he was apprehended outside a nearby business when deputies were alerted that the known shoplifter was in the area.
• Two St. Paul men, 28 and 35, are suspected of shoplifting from the Walmart store in the 800 block of County Road E July 29, after they were seen loading up a cart with merchandise and leaving the store without paying. Possible identification of the subjects was made, based on prior thefts. The vehicle in which the suspects fled was also noted.
• A Brooklyn Park man, 31, a tall male, 30, and a female, 30, of average height are suspected of shoplifting from the Walmart on July 30. After they loaded items into a cart and under-rang them at the self-checkout, they fled in a Dodge Charger. Deputies pursued them briefly, but to no avail. However, one of the suspects is a known shoplifter and was identified. The other two remained unknown at the time of the report.
• A Little Canada woman, 22, is suspected of damaging a computer tablet July 31 following a dispute between siblings visiting a relative in the 4100 block of Centerville Road.
• A Vadnais Heights male, 25, is suspected of pistol-whipping a Bloomington man in the face following an incident at 2:24 a.m. Aug. 1 in the 1000 block of County Road D. The case is under investigation.
• A credit card reported found at 2:57 a.m. Aug. 1 in a parking lot in the 800 block of County Road E was logged into property for safekeeping.
• A Maplewood woman, 42, was arrested Aug. 1 in the area of Highway 96 and Bramblewood Avenue on two narcotics warrants out of Washington and Ramsey counties after deputies observed and made contact with a vehicle parked in the turn lane with no lights on. The subject was also in possession of controlled substances.
• A resident in the 600 block of Koehler Road on Aug. 3 reported money taken out of her bank account and the SIM card in her phone replaced without her knowledge.
• Deputies recovered a vehicle stolen from Burnsville Aug. 3 in the 900 block of County Road D. The owner of the stolen vehicle said he had traded his vehicle for the vehicle that was stolen. Deputies advised the victim that he needed to get his original vehicle back from the person with whom he'd traded vehicles.
• A muskrat was reported Aug. 4 for falling into a window well and getting stuck in the 4100 block of Kaitlin Drive. Deputies captured and released the muskrat with a long-handled net.
• A Minneapolis man, 66, was cited for misdemeanor theft, trespassed and released from the Walmart after he was detained for leaving the store with $227.87 worth of items that were not paid for.
• A 22-year-old Starkville, Mississippi, man was cited Aug. 4 in the 100 block of Suzanne Court for speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance. The vehicle was towed and the driver and passenger were provided a courtesy ride to their destination.
• A St. Paul woman, 43, was mailed a citation for shoplifting at the Walmart Aug. 4 after she was briefly detained for under-scanning $310.76 in merchandise. Although she fled on foot into the parking lot and left in a vehicle, deputies pulled her over on Edgerton Street and County Road D to hand her a trespass notice.
White Bear Township
• Rabies quarantine has been ordered for a dog that bit a woman Aug. 1 in the 1100 block of Pine Hill Lane.
• Township officials reported Aug. 2 that the electrical boxes on the south side of a parking lot in the 1200 block of Hammond Road tagged with graffiti over the previous weekend, causing $1,100 in damage.
• A Maplewood woman reported losing her wallet containing four credit cards Aug. 4 at the movie theater in the 1100 block of County Road J, after she was contacted by her bank that they had prevented attempts by someone at the Mall of America to use the cards. The victim surmises that the wallet may have fallen out of her purse prior to entering the theater.
