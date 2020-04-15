The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 26, was arrested March 29 in the 3200 block of Edgerton Street for domestic assault involving two St. Paul women, both 26. The case has been submitted to the county for charges.
• A boyfriend, 46, was arrested March 29 in the 200 block of Woodridge Drive for domestic assault and violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO), after his girlfriend sought help at a neighbor's home. The victim said her boyfriend had been assaulting her for the past four days. The boyfriend, who had been living with the victim for the past nine months, became drunk and punched her in the face, kicked her in the stomach, threw her against a wall and tried to strangle her. The subject had three prior qualified domestic violence-related convictions within 10 years, including one as recently as Jan. 30, against the complainant.
• A Superior, Wisconsin, man on March 30 reported his wallet lost after he'd left it on top of the ATM overnight at Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61. The credit card was then used in St. Paul.
• A Brooklyn Park man, 20, was cited March 31 for theft from a store in the 850 block of County Road E. He was also cited for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• A Vadnais Heights woman on April 1 reported a purse and child's backpack stolen from her vehicle while it was parked for one hour in Vadnais-Sucker Lake Park's south parking lot on Sucker Lake Road. The rear driver's side window had been broken in. While on the phone with her banks, the complainant learned that several charges had already been made on her cards.
• A Maplewood woman reported her vehicle stolen April 1 from the 4300 block of Evergreen Drive after her sister took the vehicle without permission the day before. The vehicle was recovered by Minneapolis police the next day and towed to their impound lot.
• A St. Paul man, 39, was cited April 2 at the Kwik Trip for theft and released from the scene.
• A cordless paint sprayer and hammer drill were reported stolen April 2 from a vehicle in the 3300 block of Greenbrier Street after the driver's front window was shattered.
• Disorderly conduct road rage was reported April 2 in the 600 block of County Road F after a female followed the complainant to his location and waited for him to exit his vehicle.
White Bear Township
• A walker along the Bellaire Beach trail in White Bear Lake on April 1 reported finding cash before turning it over to the Water Patrol deputy on bike duty.
• A Lino Lakes man reported a chain saw was stolen April 1 from his pickup while he was trimming trees in the 4100 block of Oakmede Lane. Also missing from the vehicle are boots and climbing gear. The case is under investigation.
• A job site trailer belonging to Primoris Services Corporation of Little Canada, reported stolen between April 2-6 from a job site in the 2500 block of South Shore Boulevard, was recovered in Mahtomedi using the trailer's GPS tracker. Items inside the trailer are missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.