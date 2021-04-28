The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A license plate was reported stolen April 11 from the rear of a Chrysler van parked in the 4200 block of Centerville Road. The plate number has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
• A Vadnais Heights man, 33, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. April 11 in the 3400 block of Valento Circle for assaulting his brother during a domestic altercation.
• A Vadnais Heights man reported his vehicle hit and damaged at 8:25 p.m. April 11 as it was parked in the 4500 block of Bramblewood Avenue.
• A St. Paul man was arrested on two warrants at 6:17 a.m. April 12 in the 1200 block of County Road D after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic assault call. The complainant changed her mind about involving deputies in the domestic, but the subject was taken into custody anyway due to the outstanding warrants.
• An East Bethel woman reported her vehicle damaged April 12 while it was at White Bear Subaru in the 3500 block of Highway 61. The business provided video footage of the suspects and their vehicle. The case is under investigation.
• Deputies found the T-Mobile store in the 1000 block of Highway 96 burglarized at 3:57 a.m. April 14 after squads responded to the alarm call. When deputies arrived, they found the glass door smashed open and devices on display stolen from the showroom. The case is under investigation.
• A Little Canada man reported his motor vehicle stolen from his place of employment in the 900 block of County Road E April 15 after the keys to the vehicle were stolen from his jacket left in the store's back room. The vehicle's details were entered into the NCIC.
• A Maplewood woman, 41, was cited at 8:05 p.m. April 16 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for shoplifting.
• A White Bear Lake woman reported a gym bag stolen from her vehicle at 8:05 p.m. April 16 as it was parked in the Sucker Lake Park north lot in the 20 block of County Road F. The front passenger window was broken in for access to the bag, which was on the front seat. Another vehicle was broken into at the same time and place.
• A Maplewood man, 37, is suspected of burglary and assault in the 1000 block of County Road D after he arrived at his ex-girlfriend's residence at 11:35 p.m. April 16, kicked her door open, struck her and demanded money. He fled the area without the money. The case is under investigation.
• A Hudson man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Honda Accord as it was parked in the 800 block of Berwood Avenue over the weekend of April 16-19.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 1700 block of Pioneer Lane on April 14 reported an unemployment benefit account was opened using her personal information.
• A Burnsville woman reported financial transaction fraud April 15 at a business in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive resulting from an earlier theft from her motor vehicle.
