The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A neighbor dispute over a shared property line was reported July 27 in the 4200 block of Elizabeth Lane. Both property owners had the property line surveyed, with differing results beneficial to each party. One of the neighbors had a single "no trespassing" sign posted where he believed the property line to be. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies advised the subject that signs must be posted in intervals along the property line to be be a valid notice, according to state law. Both parties agreed that civil court would be the best route moving forward.
• A Columbus Township man reported a money clip containing more than $1,000 stolen July 30 from an unlocked vehicle at a construction site near County Road E and Centerville Road.
• An inoperable abandoned vehicle recovered by deputies July 31 in the middle of the road in the 3400 block of Montmorency Street turned out to be a vehicle stolen out of Oakdale and involved in a hit-and-run accident one mile away.
• A White Bear Lake man, 35, reported a Redwood Falls man, 26, for driving his vehicle away from a convenience store in the 3200 block of Highway 61 at 3:23 a.m. July 30 while he was still inside. The vehicle was recovered by West St. Paul police on Aug. 1 and returned to its owner.
White Bear Township
• Keys to a cabin were reported stolen overnight July 25-26 from an unlocked vehicle in the 5700 block of Meadowview Drive.
• Four males from Hugo and White Bear Township, all under 20, reported that their unlocked vehicles parked in the 2700 block of Lake Avenue across the street from where they were fishing at Ramsey County Beach were entered at 12:41 a.m. July 28. Approximately $900 in cash, wallets, audio equipment, fishing tackle and tools were stolen from the four vehicles.
• Three fishing rods and a tackle box were reported stolen July 30 from a boat in the 2600 block of Suzanne Circle after the boat cover was sliced during the night of July 22-23.
• A resident in the 5300 block of Grand Avenue was cited at 12:31 a.m. Aug. 1 for noise ordinance violation following numerous complaints about his habitually barking dogs.
• A Pine City man, 22, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 2100 block of Park Avenue for theft following a suspicious activity call of a male seen leaving a private dock with items in his arms. Deputies were able to locate the male with the stolen property.
• A garage door opener and the vehicle's owner's manual were reported stolen overnight Aug. 1-2 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 5500 block of Fisher Street.
