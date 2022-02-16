The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
•A pair of sunglasses was reported stolen Jan. 30 from a vehicle parked in a business lot in the 1300 block of County Road D Circle. The suspects committed the theft out of an unreported stolen vehicle from the 100 block of Grass Lake Place in Shoreview. The business also reported mail stolen from its mailbox.
•A St. Paul woman, 23, and a St. Paul man, 23, were both cited Jan. 30 for shoplifting from the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E after the couple was seen not scanning items in the self-checkout and placing them into their cart. Several hours later, a White Bear Lake woman, 29, was cited for shoplifting after loss prevention employees observed her failing to scan the items at the self-checkout. The shoplifting chronicles continued on Feb. 1, as loss prevention personnel were unsuccessful in detaining a female who left the store with a cartful after she simply refused to return to the store. She left the cart filled with unpurchased items behind, but kept a cosmetic bag filled with concealed items before walking away.
•CarFit, a used car dealership in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road, on Jan. 31 reported a vehicle stolen after a man wearing a COVID mask requested a test drive. As the salesperson prepared to ride along, the suspect stole the test drive vehicle and left behind the stolen vehicle he had arrived in. Hennepin County deputies recovered the stolen dealership vehicle in Minneapolis, occupied and with keys, but with the dealer plates missing.
•A previously unreported method of shoplifting was reported at 2:32 a.m. Feb. 2 from the Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 after a male purchased a beverage right before walking to the door area, where he picked up a shopping basket filled with items he had stashed earlier and walked out the door to a waiting vehicle.
•A St. Paul man, 25, was arrested at 7:07 a.m. Feb. 2 in Little Canada for motor vehicle theft after he stole a vehicle from the 400 block of Oak Creek Court. The victim had started his vehicle, backed it out of the garage and left it in the driveway to warm up while he went back inside his residence. Because the keys and the victim’s cellphone were in the vehicle when it was stolen, the cellphone was used to track the vehicle to the place it was recovered.
•A DoorDash delivery driver reported his vehicle stolen Feb. 4 from an apartment complex in the 900 block of County Road E after he left it running to deliver food inside the building. Although he took the key fob with him, the vehicle was missing when he returned outside.
White Bear Township
•A St. Paul man, 59, was arrested on a Ramsey County felony warrant for auto theft Jan. 31 in the 1100 block of County Road J. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies provided assistance.
•A resident in the 4300 block of Oakmede Lane on Feb. 1 reported losing $750 in gift cards to a phone scam claiming a “problem with her Amazon account.”
•A Vadnais Heights woman, 62, was arrested for assault Feb. 2 in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive following a road rage incident at Caribou Coffee that flowed over to the Cub parking lot, where the suspect confronted the victim, pulled her hair, struck her in the face and threatened violence. After a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued, deputies located and arrested her.
•A Mountain Lake man reported a faucet and snowpants stolen from his vehicle parked overnight Feb. 4-5 in his daughter’s driveway in the 5400 block of Saxony Court. The rear driver’s side window was broken in for access.
•A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 12:32 a.m. Feb. 6 from a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport parked in a movie theater parking lot in the 1100 block of County Road J while its owner was inside watching a movie.
