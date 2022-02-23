The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul woman, 22, was cited by mail Feb. 4 for underringing items at the Walmart self-checkout in the 800 block of County Road E. Although she was stopped upon leaving the store and the items recovered, she fled. However, deputies caught up with her at the Target parking lot, where she was identified and interviewed. A Little Canada woman, 44, was cited Feb. 4 at the Walmart for misdemeanor theft after she was seen concealing items and passing all points of sale. The store recovered its merchandise when she was brought to the loss prevention office.
• The Walmart store in the 800 block of County Road E reported observing a female placing items into shopping bags and passing all points of sale on Feb. 6 before refusing to stop for loss prevention personnel as she left the building. She was seen getting into the passenger seat of a white Jeep SUV with her stolen items and leaving the parking lot. The woman is suspected of stealing items on Nov. 29 as well.
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 28, was mailed a citation and trespass notice after she was reported Feb. 6 for physically assaulting another woman in the 800 block of County Road D. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney.
• A Coon Rapids woman reported a purse and its contents stolen from the passenger seat of her vehicle Feb. 7 as it was parked in an employee lot in the 4400 block of McMenemy Street. The front passenger window was broken in for access.
• A Stacy man, 39, a St. Paul woman, 34, and a Circle Pines man, 37, were all cited Feb. 7 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart for theft after they attempted to return items for cash that were not initially paid for.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Feb. 7-8 from a Honda CR-V parked in a driveway in the 4200 block of Oak Crest Drive.
• A Vadnais Heights man reported the oil pan of his vehicle damaged Feb. 8 in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road after thieves tried to cut the catalytic converter from his Honda Civic.
• A Stillwater couple reported their 2019 Jeep Wrangler stolen from a dealership in the 3400 block of Highway 61 overnight Feb. 8-9, after they dropped it off for service and left the keys in the drop box. When the owners called the dealership the next day to inquire whether the service was complete, they were told the vehicle was never checked in and was not in the lot.
• A Brooklyn Center business reported a vehicle stolen Feb. 9 from a driveway in the 4200 block of Clark Circle while it was left unlocked and warming up with the keys inside. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it was recovered the next morning by Inver Grove Heights police after the thieves left it at a dealership to steal another vehicle.
White Bear Township
• A Circle Pines woman reported her vehicle stolen at 7:06 a.m. Feb. 9 from the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive, after she left it unlocked and running to drop her children off at day care. The victim’s keys, purse and phone were inside the stolen vehicle. After the vehicle was entered into the NCIC database, it was recovered Feb. 14 in the 5800 block of Centerville Road and towed to the impound lot for processing.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Homewood Avenue on Feb. 9 reported prescription medication stolen from her mail after she received a report that the item was signed for Dec. 29. Deputies referred the complainant to the postal inspector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.