The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A resident in the 3300 block of Greenbrier Street on Dec. 27 reported his son for stealing his motor vehicle. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), Maplewood Police recovered the vehicle. The case has been sent to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 34, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 4300 block of Rosebriar Avenue for domestic assault and transported to Regions Hospital due to his intoxicated condition, after the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) wouldn't take him.
• A Burnsville man on Dec. 31 reported that credit cards stolen during a Nov. 28 burglary in Burnsville were used fraudulently at the Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E. The case is under investigation.
• A stereo and speakers were reported stolen from an auto in the 600 block of County Road D overnight Dec. 30-31 after a rear passenger window was broken in.
• A White Bear Lake man reported his juvenile son for stealing his Honda Accord as it was parked outside the Vadnais Heights Target store Dec. 31. After the vehicle was entered into the NCIC, it was recovered Jan. 2 by St. Paul Police.
• A St. Paul man, 34, was arrested on a felony warrant Dec. 31 on County Road E and Talmage Circle following a traffic stop for expired tabs. The driver was transported to the LEC, and the vehicle towed.
• A St. Paul woman, 41, was arrested on multiple charges at 9:50 p.m. Dec. 31 after deputies responded to a criminal damage to property call involving a disorderly female at Shadowlawn Estates in the 11000 block of County Road D.
• The owner of two vehicles parked in a driveway in the 700 block of Parkside Drive reported catalytic converters stolen from both of them overnight Jan. 1-2.
• A catalytic converter and an air compressor for a suspension system were reported stolen overnight Jan. 1-2 from a vehicle parked in an apartment lot in the 800 block of County Road D.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Jan. 2-3 from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Marlin Avenue.
White Bear Township
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Dec. 27 from an auto in the 5600 block of Otter View Trail.
• A resident in the 1700 block of Ridgewood Avenue on Dec. 29 reported fraudulent charges on a debit card still in her possession. The bank was contacted, and information on financial protection was provided.
• A resident in the 1200 block of Bibeau Road on Dec. 31 reported the front driver window of his vehicle's window broken. Nothing was missing from the vehicle, and the doors were found still locked.
• A White Bear Lake woman, 31, was cited Jan. 2 in the 2400 block of South Shore Blvd. for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance following a traffic stop for rolling through a stop sign. Her vehicle was towed.
