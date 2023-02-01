The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• An ex-boyfriend, 25, was trespassed Jan. 1 from his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 4300 block of Buckingham Court, following a dispute.
• A juvenile girl reported hit-and-run to the front end of her vehicle Jan. 1 while it was parked in a business lot in the 900 block of County Road E.
• A North Branch man, 43, was arrested on outstanding warrants Jan. 1 at a retail store in the 900 block of County Road E after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies responded to a disorderly conduct report. The suspect reportedly wouldn’t stop harassing staff and refused to leave. While he was being booked at the law enforcement center, the suspect was also issued a trespass notice from the business.
• A 35-year-old Crystal Falls, Michigan, man and a Hugo man, 27, were reported for disorderly conduct Jan. 3 at an establishment in the 1100 block of County Road E. The two left in their vehicle prior to the deputies’ arrival, but deputies tracked them down and identified them. They were released after bar management declined to press charges.
• A vehicle parked in the street in the 4300 block of Parkview Court was reported struck in a hit-and-run overnight Jan. 4-5 by a vehicle traveling on the left side of the road. The damaged vehicle was struck in the left front corner.
• A garage door belonging to Shadowland Estates in the 1100 block of County Road D was reported damaged Jan. 5 by a vehicle sliding into it, backing up and driving away.
• A Burnsville man, 45, was cited Jan. 5 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for misdemeanor theft after he was detained by loss prevention personnel for concealing and under-ringing $123.04 worth of merchandise and passing all points of sale. A St. Paul woman, 50, was mailed a citation for shoplifting on Jan. 6 from Walmart after she was seen switching tags on $127.27 worth of merchandise. Although store personnel recovered all the merchandise, the female left the scene. However, a second female on the scene cooperated with deputies and identified the fleeing female.
• As of Jan. 6, RCSO investigators are working on an assault case that occurred in late October in the 800 block of County Road E.
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 81, was cited for violating a harassment restraining order Jan. 6 in the 700 block of Clearbrook Lane. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Roseville woman reported losing her wallet at the Walmart on Jan. 7. The complainant thinks someone may have taken it from her shopping cart while she wasn’t looking. The credit cards in the wallet were quickly canceled. There is no suspect information.
• A resident in the 1000 block of County Road D on Jan. 8 reported being harassed and threatened with the release of photos on the internet and to family members.
• With their duty weapons drawn, deputies assisted the White Bear Lake Police Department at 3:28 a.m. Jan. 9 in the area of I-694 and Highway 61 on the felony stop of a stolen vehicle after it pulled over to the side of the road. The case was then turned over to the agency of jurisdiction.
• A St. Paul woman, 38, was arrested Jan. 9 for three thefts that occurred in November from the Marshall’s store in the 900 block of County Road E. A total of $931.72 in merchandise was stolen. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges for gross misdemeanor theft.
• A physical altercation involving three people was reported Jan. 9 in the 800 block of County Road E.
White Bear Township
• The Holiday gas station in the 5900 block of Highway 61 reported an employee for stealing $2,000 Jan. 2. The case is under investigation.
• A Gem Lake woman, 82, was reported for striking the United States Post Office building in the 1000 block of Highway 61 on Jan. 2 while trying to maneuver her vehicle to use the self-service center. She ended up accelerating into the post office wall and causing significant damage to the building and her vehicle. Deputies assisted in boarding up and securing the building for the evening.
