The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A Shoreview man reported the rear and front passenger side windows of his vehicle damaged Feb. 12 while it was parked in the Sucker Lake south lot on County Road F. When the complainant returned from his hike in the park, he found the broken windows and glass, but the vehicle remained locked and nothing appeared to be missing.
A Maplewood man reported his vehicle stolen Feb. 12, after he had lent it to a friend who left it and its keys in the care of her friend while she went into the Target store in the 900 block of County Road E. The friend of a friend drove off with the vehicle and never responded to the request to return the vehicle. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified that the vehicle had been recovered in St. Paul the next day and returned to the registered owner.
A Vadnais Heights woman reported a hole drilled in her vehicle’s gas tank while it was parked in a guest spot in the 1000 block of County Road D overnight Feb. 12-13.
A Roseville woman reported the driver and passenger side windows of her vehicle parked in the Lake Vadnais north lot broken out Feb. 13 while she went for a walk in the park. A pair of binoculars and some coins were reported stolen. A suspicious vehicle spotted at the scene at the time of the crime came back stolen out of St. Paul.
A resident of an apartment complex in the 900 block of County Road D reported a package stolen Feb. 13 after she was notified that a package was delivered to the mail room. The package was not there when she went to retrieve it.
An abandoned vehicle reported Feb. 13 in the 3100 block of Meadow Brook Court turned out to have been stolen from White Bear Lake. The license plates on the vehicle turned out to have been stolen from West St. Paul.
A 31-year-old Idaho Falls, Idaho, man was cited Feb. 14 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for misdemeanor theft after he was detained for concealing $54.55 in merchandise and passing all points of sale. After he was trespassed from the store, he was released from the scene. A Little Canada woman, 35, was cited at the Walmart for shoplifting Feb. 17 after she was detained for under-scanning $60.75 in merchandise and passing all points of sale. After being trespassed, she, too, was released.
An Eden Prairie man, 23, was arrested on a Dakota County warrant Feb. 15 outside a convenience store in the 1000 block of County Road E, after deputies were called out to a disorderly conduct report involving three disorderly persons in and out of a vehicle asking customers for money. When the people were identified, deputies found out one of them had the warrant.
A Maplewood woman, 32, was cited Feb. 15 at the Walmart store for misdemeanor assault after she was reported for punching another female in the face while the two women were in the deli department.
A White Bear Lake woman, 37, was arrested for second-degree DWI Feb. 17 in the 900 block of County Road E after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of erratic driving in a shopping center parking lot. When deputies conducted the traffic stop and administered standard field sobriety tests, the subject performed poorly.
White Bear Township
A resident in the 5300 block of Otter Lake Road on Feb. 13 reported being scammed, after falling victim to the computer virus protection email. She responded to the email by calling the suggested phone number and providing access to her computer and bank account. She was then told to buy $5,300 in gift cards to “straighten out the overpayments that appeared” and to give the numbers to the caller. The victim has been attempting to work with her banks to retrieve her lost money.
An Andover man reported a wallet stolen from his unlocked vehicle Feb. 13 while it was parked in an employee lot in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway. His credit cards were then used at Speedway and at the Forest Lake Target. The case has been turned over to the Forest Lake Police Department.
The Cub Foods store in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive reported $68.25 in shoplifting on Feb. 13, but the suspect escaped. However, the suspect’s license plate information was obtained, and the investigation was on. Then, a St. Paul woman, 22, was mailed a citation on Feb. 17 after surveillance video identified her as being involved in two theft incidents at the store. White Bear Lake Police Department officers who were investigating a string of thefts contributed to the identification of the subject.
A Chisago City woman, 40, was first mailed a citation for assaulting another woman at 3:15 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 1600 block of Garden Lane and later arrested for the assault at 8:04 a.m. that same day when she returned to that address. For good measure, a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on her, but she returned on her own.
