The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
Harassment was reported Feb. 19 in the 300 block of Colleen Drive.
A Maplewood man, 57, was arrested for assault Feb. 20 in the 3200 block of Highway 61 after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of two parties fighting in a motor vehicle. After deputies conducted the traffic stop, the male was taken to the law enforcement center, and a female was taken to St. John’s Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The vehicle was towed.
Residents in the 800 block of County Road D reported receiving a phone scam Feb. 21, during which a person impersonating the CIA threatened to arrest them unless money was sent. The victim went to Western Union to send money to the Dominican Republic, but then thought better of it and canceled the transfer.
Residents in the 300 block of Bankers Drive reported the tires of their vehicle slashed overnight Feb. 21-22. Unfortunately, no video surveillance footage exists because the outdoor security camera was also stolen.
A Chisago City woman, 42, was arrested for DWI Feb. 23 in the 1000 block of Pondview Court after deputies were dispatched to the scene of a suspicious vehicle. On arrival, deputies found the vehicle running and the person in the driver’s seat sound asleep. The subject woke up long enough to partake in field sobriety tests, all of which she failed. At the patrol station, she refused further testing altogether. Upon being transported to the law enforcement center, she was charged with third-degree DWI test refusal.
A St. Paul woman, 26, was arrested for domestic- and drug-related offenses at 10:04 p.m. Feb. 25 at the entrance ramp from County Road E to southbound I-35E after deputies on patrol in the area observed a Nissan Rogue stuck in a snowbank at an acute angle and blocking the right turn lane to southbound I-35E. On contact, the driver appeared agitated and animated, and the passenger appeared distraught and crying. But when deputies tried to find out what could be the matter, the driver repeatedly talked over her passenger. With the help of backup deputies arriving on scene, deputies were finally able to separate the parties. The passenger said her friend was disrespectful towards her when they were in the Walmart and had struck her in the head three or four times when the dispute overflowed into their car. When the passenger tried to call 911, the driver snatched the phone out of her hand and struck her in the head at least 10 more times. The driver has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and for interfering with a 911 call.
A Brooten man, 30, was arrested on multiple Douglas County warrants at 10:42 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 1100 block of County Road D after deputies responded to a report of a criminal damage to property at that location and were clearing the scene for residents. During the operation, they learned the reason for the damaged door frame after they found the suspect hiding in the laundry room. He has also been charged with first-degree burglary.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen at a residence in the 3200 block of Edgerton Street overnight Feb. 27-28.
White Bear Township
Deputies received a harassment report Feb. 22 in the 2400 block of Fourth Street.
A resident in the 5700 block of Lake Avenue reported their dog stuck in the frozen ground under a dock Feb. 25. Frozen-in Fido didn’t need to wait for deputies’ arrival before freeing itself on its own.
