The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A table saw belonging to Twin Cities Trimming of Newport was reported stolen Oct. 26 from a construction site in the 4100 block of Centerville Road. After the table saw was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it was located at a pawn shop.
• A motor vehicle stolen out of White Bear Lake was located unoccupied Oct. 26 in the 4600 block of Centerville Road after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies on routine patrol spotted the vehicle in a parking lot with no plates and a broken rear window.
• A Mendota Heights woman, 57, was reported for assault Oct. 28, following a disorderly conduct report in the 900 block of County Road E in which a mother became upset with her daughter's caregiver and pushed a Lino Lakes woman and a Stacy woman while inside a store.
• A resident in the 4500 block of Oak Leaf Drive on Oct. 28 reported her identity used to file a false application for unemployment benefits.
• A Clearbrook couple reported checks stolen Oct. 29 from their vehicle while it was parked in a business parking lot in the 1100 block of County Road E. The checks were used fraudulently.
• Two saws were reported stolen Oct. 29 from Aster Meadows, a new apartment complex in the 4100 block of Centerville Road, following a report of two suspicious males seen entering the property at 1:57 a.m. and moving several items to a different location. The case is under investigation.
• An unwanted male was provided a courtesy ride Oct. 29 away from an address in the 1100 block of County Road D after an incident involving disorderly conduct de-escalated.
• A St. Paul man, 42, was arrested on felony warrants from Hennepin and Olmsted counties and new charges of theft and narcotics Oct. 29 in the 1100 block of County Road E following a disorderly conduct call involving a suspicious person.
• A Fridley corporation on Oct. 30 reported that fraudulent checks using their identifying information were cashed at Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E.
• A Woodbury man, 24, and a South St. Paul man, 26, were arrested at 11:27 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 600 block of County Road D for possessing stolen property, burglary tools and a controlled substance, after a stolen vehicle was recovered at that location. The case is under investigation.
• Premier Housing Mangement LLC of St. Paul on Oct. 30 reported a company truck and trailer containing two commercial lawnmowers stolen from a business in the 3500 block of Labore Road when the driver parked and entered the shop to retrieve additional tools. A suspect bicycle was left at the scene. After the truck and lawn mowers were entered into the NCIC, the trailer with the two mowers was recovered by the White Bear Lake Police Department on Nov. 3.
White Bear Township
• A White Bear Lake man, 48, was arrested Oct. 25 in the 4300 block of Fisher Lane for misdemeanor domestic assault.
• A White Bear Township woman on Oct. 26 reported a small pack containing snacks stolen from her vehicle at Otter Lake Dog Park in the 5700 block of Otter Lake Road after the front passenger side window of her vehicle was broken in.
• A resident in the 1900 block of Stillwater Street on Oct. 26 reported a package containing a $10 pumpkin stand was stolen overnight Oct. 25-26. The complainant noticed several open mailboxes along the street at 8:43 a.m.
• An Oakdale woman reported prescription glasses, small change and disposable N95 masks stolen from her unlocked vehicle Oct. 27 as it was parked in the 1000 block of Pine Hill Lane. A security photo shows a suspect resembling an interrupted garage burglar on the same street on that same day.
• A resident in the 2600 block of Bartylla Court reported a package containing clothing items, valued at $120, was stolen overnight Oct. 30-31 from an overnight delivery envelope inside the mailbox. The empty envelope was left behind.
