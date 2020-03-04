The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Stolen credit cards were reported used at the Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E Feb. 17, following a vehicle break-in in Pine County during which the cards were taken.
• A vehicle reported stolen Feb. 19 from the Walmart parking lot in the 800 block of County Road E after the complainant couldn't find it after shopping, was later located in the lot by her brother. The vehicle was then removed from the National Crime Information Center database.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 55, was arrested Feb. 22 in the 1100 block of County Road E for disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault after he became intoxicated, fought with staff and refused to leave the premises.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Feb. 22-23 from a vehicle in the residential parking lot in the 1100 block of County Road E.
White Bear Township
• A North Oaks man, 20, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. Feb. 16 on Birch Bend Lane at Highway 96 for narcotics and DWI after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies happened upon his vehicle stuck in the snowbank. After the driver told deputies he'd lost control of his vehicle, they noted his bloodshot, watery eyes and alcoholic breath. The subject performed poorly on the field sobriety tests and, after being brought in, registered a 0.18 on the breath alcohol test. A formal complaint has been filed.
• A boyfriend, 32, was arrested Feb. 17 in the 700 block of Crescent Curve for domestic assault after he brandished a baseball bat and threatened to kill his girlfriend, 39, her parents and her cat. A formal complaint has been filed by the city attorney.
• A White Bear Lake woman, 27, reported her purse stolen Feb. 17 from her vehicle while it was parked at the Otter Lake Dog Park in the 5700 block of Otter Lake Road. The rear driver side window was broken and the empty purse taken from behind the passenger seat.
• Employees of Cub Foods in the 1000 block of Meadowland Drive on Feb. 20 reported receiving a counterfeit $10 bill from an unknown suspect. The investigation continues.
• A St. Paul man, 35, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 4000 block of Parkway Ponds Lane for driving after suspension and possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle after deputies conducted a random computer check on I-35E and Highway 96.
• A resident in the 700 block of Crescent Curve on Feb. 21 reported prescription medications stolen.
• A resident in the 1200 block of Pond View Lane on Feb. 22 reported his mail stolen after he was contacted by the post office and informed that numerous pieces of delivered mail had been found on the street by a citizen, who turned it in.
