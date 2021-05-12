The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• A Southwood Drive resident reported neighbors for allowing their cat to roam the neighborhood April 26.
• Officers responded to an ongoing issue with a constantly-barking dog on Berwood Avenue.
• A burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Liberty Way April 30 is under investigation.
• Criminal damage to property was reported May 1 in the 700 block of Parkside Drive.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 1300 block of Willow Lake Blvd. April 28.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 1100 block of County Road D April 30.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 800 block of East County Road E April 29.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1300 block of Willow Lake Blvd. April 26.
• Mail was stolen from a residence in the 700 block fo Berwood Drive April 28.
• Financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult was reported in the 4500 block of Morningside Avenue.
• Verbal and physical abuse of a vulnerable adult was reported by a resident of Greenhaven Court April 29.
White Bear Township
• A Homewood Avenue resident who found a cat was referred to the Humane Society April 27.
• A dead raccoon was found inside the dog park on Otter Lake Road April 28.
• A Pioneer Lane resident requested reported a loose pet parakeet in the backyard April 28.
• Fraud was reported in the 5000 block of Mallard ponds Drive April 26.
• A man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 5300 block of Bald Eagle Blvd April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.