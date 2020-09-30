The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township during the past week:
Vadnais Heights
• A Mound woman, 26, was arrested at 4:00 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 900 block of County Road D for domestic assault.
• A vehicle belonging to an Oakdale man and reported stolen from Washington County was recovered Sept. 14 in the 400 block of Commerce Court and returned to its owner.
• A resident in the 200 block of Primrose Court on Sept. 14 reported a rock thrown through her window.
• A New Brighton woman reported her vehicle stolen Sept. 14 after she left her companion, a South St. Paul man, 29, sitting in the running vehicle after she left him and the auto to go into a convenience store in the 800 block of County Road E. After the vehicle’s serial number was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it was recovered the next day by Blaine police. The suspect was located, arrested and booked at Anoka County jail on outstanding warrants.
• A resident in the 400 block of Koehler Road on Sept. 15 reported being the victim of the Xcel Energy phone scam that resulted in a loss of $1,800 for her.
• Management of Erik’s Bike and Boards in the 900 block of County Road E on Sept. 16 reported a fraud, after an employee reported a party attempting to test a product prior to purchase by using fake identification and a suspected stolen credit card. The suspect fled the business leaving behind the identification and credit cards. The business suffered no loss.
• A vehicle graphic overpayment scam was reported averted Sept. 17 in the 4100 block of Centerville Road. The scammers “pay” their victims to put graphics on their vehicles, then write out a check “overpaying” them and asking them to refund money to the scammer out of their own funds. The overpayment check, of course, is bogus, and the victim loses the amount of the refund money to the scammer.
• A trailer containing an ATV and the vehicle it was attached to were reported stolen overnight Sept. 17-18 from the 3700 block of Centerville Road. The vehicles have been entered into the NCIC database.
• A Vadnais Heights man reported an attempt to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle Sept. 18 as it was parked in the 1200 block of County Road D. A maintenance person interrupted the suspects, who then fled, leaving behind a cut, but not removed, exhaust pipe.
• A Farmington woman, 31, was arrested Sept. 18 in the 3200 block of Highway 61 for DWI.
• Credit cards reported stolen Sept. 18 from the 900 block of County Road E were later used fraudulently in St. Paul. The case has been turned over to the St. Paul Police Department.
• A Burnsville woman, 36, and an Anoka woman, 31, were arrested Sept. 18 in the area of Horizon Street and Alpine Avenue on narcotics offenses, following a traffic stop for seatbelt violation. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on several felony warrants and was transported to Regions Hospital after she claimed ingestion of narcotics. Her passenger was arrested for concealing narcotics inside the vehicle.
White Bear Township
• Multiple thefts of state representative campaign signs were reported stolen Sept. 13 from the 4200 block of Oakmede Lane, as well as two addresses on Bayberry Lane and one on Hugo Road.
• A White Bear Township man, 52, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 5600 block of Jenni Lane for domestic assault.
• A resident in the 5900 block of Mallard Ponds Drive reported her rear porch spotlight broken.
• Employees at the White Bear Township Theatre in the 1100 block of County Road J on Sept. 19 reported being passed a counterfeit $100 bill.
