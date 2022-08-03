The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A vehicle reported stolen from Securitas Security Services USA of St. Paul as it was parked in the 3500 block of Highway 61 was recovered in West St. Paul on July 1.
• A St. Paul woman, 52, was cited July 1 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for misdemeanor theft after she under-rang $135.64 in merchandise at the self-checkout, left the store and was detained by loss prevention personnel. She was also trespassed before being released from the scene. A Minneapolis woman, 21, was cited for the same violation and method and treated accordingly. Her merchandise total was $159.79.
• A St. Paul man, 35, was mailed a notice for fleeing officers on foot after he was pulled over at 11:02 p.m. July 2 on eastbound I-694 and Rice Street for equipment and traffic violations. Although deputies were able to approach the pickup truck and obtain the driver's identification, the driver fled down an embankment when deputies returned to their squad car. He was last seen on foot at Country Drive and Ryan Drive. Despite an assist from a Roseville K-9 officer and Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, multiple agencies were unable to locate the suspect. The fugitive gave valid and real identification, and was positively identified. .
• A Vadnais Heights man reported the front driver’s side window of his vehicle smashed at 6:18 a.m. July 5 while it was parked at Jimmy's in the 1100 block of County Road E. The center console was rummaged through and a rosary stolen. A Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on the suspect vehicle seen on surveillance video and that had been reported stolen from St. Paul earlier that day. The KOPS alert was canceled when Minneapolis police discovered the vehicle on fire.
• Lakeridge Liquors in the 100 block of Vadnais Blvd. on July 5 reported an adult female for shoplifting two bottles of liquor.
• A woman, 25, of no permanent address, was arrested July 9 at a hotel in the 1100 block of County Road E on multiple warrants and for disorderly conduct after deputes were called in to assist with an unregistered guest who refused to leave the property.
• A Maplewood woman, 32, was arrested on multiple felony warrants July 9 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E after loss prevention personnel detained her for switching tags, under-ringing items at the self-checkout and leaving the store without paying for the items. The name she gave did not match DVS records, but the Information-Based Identification System (IBIS) determined her identity and discovered the warrants. She was transported to Regions Hospital after claiming to have ingested narcotics.
White Bear Township
• A Minneapolis woman, 35, was arrested for DWI July 2 in the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue and charged with third-degree test refusal after deputies came upon her asleep in a vehicle parked off the roadway. Following a computer check, the license plate of the vehicle she was napping in came back as stolen out of Minneapolis.
• A Williamsport, Maryland, woman was arrested for DWI July 9 in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive after she was detained for striking another vehicle in a parking lot.
