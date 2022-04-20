The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) on March 30 reported a suspicious vehicle fleeing into St. Paul that turned out to have displayed a license plate stolen from White Bear Lincoln dealership in the 3400 block of Highway 61.
• White Bear Lake Mitsubishi in the 3400 block of Highway 61 reported a motor vehicle stolen at 7:31 a.m. March 31 after an employee started the vehicle with the key one minute earlier and left it running while he went to open the service gate. But when he returned to move the vehicle, it was gone. The raid on dealerships in the 3400 block of Highway 61 continued, when White Bear Chrysler Jeep and Dodge reported motor vehicle theft upon receiving news that St. Paul police recovered both license plates of a 2017 Jeep Cherokee that, until the night before, had belonged to its fleet.
• A Roseville woman reported criminal damage to her vehicle April 1 after the passenger door window was broken in while it was parked in the Sucker Lake lot on County Road F for less than two hours. Nothing appeared to have been taken. A White Bear Lake man also reported criminal damage to his vehicle at Sucker Lake Park April 3 after returning to find the passenger door handle damaged in an attempt to unlock the vehicle.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 50, was arrested April 2 in the 1000 block of County Road D for assault after deputies were called out to the scene of a domestic during which the suspect made a threatening statement to a woman. He was also cited for domestic assault and disorderly conduct.
• A Blaine woman, 55, was cited for misdemeanor theft April 3 at the Walmart after loss prevention personnel observed her under-ringing items at the self-checkout and leaving the store with merchandise that was not paid for. Shoplifting at Walmart became more aggressive after a White Bear Lake man, 38, was arrested for felony shoplifting and assault at 8:37 p.m. that day. He was observed breaking the lock on a display case and removing jewelry, which he concealed on his person. After he bypassed all points of sale, he grabbed and pushed loss prevention personnel in the vestibule before fleeing in a vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle parked and occupied by the suspect in White Bear Lake. The shoplifting incidents continued with a 22-year-old White Bear Lake man and a 22-year-old Menomonie, Wisconsin, woman, who were both cited April 7 at the Walmart for misdemeanor theft following a report of suspicious activity. They were both “trespassed” from the premises. An Oakdale woman, 20, was also cited for misdemeanor theft April 9 after she was caught shoplifting.
• A suspicious person was reported for being seen under a vehicle and leaving on foot April 3 in the 900 block of County Road D. When deputies arrived on scene, they and the complainant discovered the front license plate missing from the vehicle.
White Bear Township
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Hyundai Tucson during the April 5 workday when the vehicle was parked in the Bellaire Education Center lot. A catalytic converter was reported stolen during the April 6 workday from a Toyota Tundra parked in an employee lot in the 4100 block of White Bear Parkway. The RCSO has connected these two thefts with similar workday catalytic converter thefts from business lots occurring in Shoreview and Vadnais Heights. The suspect vehicle in all cases is a tan 2003 Pontiac van with Montana plates.
• A Brooklyn Park man reported the catalytic converter stolen overnight April 6-7 from a Toyota Tundra parked in an employee lot in the 4400 block of Otter Lake Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.