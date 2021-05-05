The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Maplewood man, 21, was issued a warning April 18 on Edgerton Street and I-694 for blowing through the stop sign at Edgerton Street and Centerville Road. During the traffic stop, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies learned he was driving on a permit without anyone else in the vehicle. As he was so close to home, he was released from the scene to drive the vehicle home.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Hyundai Accent parked overnight April 18-19 in the 3200 block of Moray Avenue.
• A check was reported stolen April 20 from a business in the 1000 block of Highway 96 and cashed at a local bank. The case is under investigation.
• A St. Paul woman, 21, was mailed a citation April 20 for shoplifting from the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E, after she was observed, located and identified.
• A resident in the 3200 block of Meadow Brook Court on April 20 reported unauthorized out-of-state charges on a debit card while it was still in his possession.
• Easy Street Liquor in the 1100 block of County Road E reported a male and female stealing bottles of alcohol from the store on April 20.
• A White Bear Lake woman reported a purse stolen from her vehicle April 20 while it was parked at a business in the 800 block of County Road E. A credit card from the purse was used across the street at Target.
• A St. Paul woman, 18, is suspected of assault April 21, following a complaint received from a multi-housing complex in the 800 block of County Road D from a woman maced by an unknown party.
• A resident in the 3200 block of Edgerton Street on April 21 reported being fleeced out of $2,400, after he fell for the "overpayment scam" during a Craigslist sale.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen April 23 from a driveway in the 3700 block of Arcade Street and recovered in St. Paul April 25.
• A business in the 900 block of County Road E reported liquor stolen from its shelves April 23.
• A resident in the 1000 block of County Road D reported the key taken from his vehicle just before 1 a.m. April 24 while it was idling unattended.
• Criminal damage to property was reported at 2:58 a.m. April 24 after the front driver side window of a vehicle parked in a lot in the 1100 block of County Road D was smashed in. Nothing was taken.
• A White Bear Lake woman reported her wallet stolen April 24 from the 800 block of County Road E.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 26, was arrested April 24 in the 600 block of County Road E for domestic assault.
White Bear Township
• A Hugo man reported leaving his vehicle in a business parking lot in the 5900 block of Highway 61 on April 22 because it wouldn't start. When he returned April 26, the vehicle was missing. The vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.