The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Three juvenile males were arrested at 1:16 a.m. July 20 in the 1100 block of County Road D for stealing a catalytic converter, following a report of people underneath a car producing sounds of sawing. The report has been forwarded to the Ramsey County attorney for consideration of charges.
• A resident in the 4300 block of Bramblewood Avenue on July 21 reported being the victim of a phone scam after giving information to confidence tricksters claiming to be with the Texas Social Security Administration.
• A Welch man on July 23 reported his unlocked vehicle stolen from an employee parking lot in the 4200 block of White Bear Parkway after the keys had been left inside. The vehicle's identification number has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• Employees of the Vadnais Heights Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 reported a male for shoplifting Minnesota Lottery scratch-off tickets July 24 after the clerk was distracted looking for other items the male had asked for. The male snatched the unattended tickets and fled the store.
• Employees of Tou Fong Automotive in the 1500 block of Buerkle Road on July 25 reported cash taken from the cash register while the clerk was working in another area. A Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued for the vehicle that sped away after the thief was spotted.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 4200 block of Homewood Avenue on July 25 reported an empty envelope addressed to him from an investment company found in his mailbox. Its contents, including 401K information, were removed.
• A purse was reported stolen overnight July 25-26 from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 5800 block of Meadowview Drive after the front passenger window was smashed in. A credit card from the purse was discovered to have been used at 5:56 a.m. July 26. The case is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.