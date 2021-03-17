The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Two St. Paul men, 50 and 47, were cited Feb. 28 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart for misdemeanor theft after they were seen by loss prevention personnel concealing items while walking throughout the store. They proceeded through the self-checkout without paying for the items. They were escorted off the property.
• Suspected narcotics were reported found Feb. 28 by cleaning staff in a vacated hotel room in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive and taken to be placed into property for destruction.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 53, was arrested March 2 in the 4100 block of Clover Avenue for assault after he threw his common law wife on the ground during an argument over $100 due on a bill. The suspect also took the victim's phone away and threatened her if she called the police. Prosecution was declined.
• A St. Paul man reported his motor vehicle stolen at 1:20 a.m. March 2, after he left it running with a female companion inside as he went into a hotel in the 1100 block of County Road E. As he was leaving the lobby, he saw his vehicle driving away. The vehicle was recovered by a friend in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive at 6 p.m. that day and removed from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 64, was arrested March 3 in the 1000 block of County Road D for gross misdemeanor domestic assault.
• A St. Paul man, 33, was arrested for theft March 3 at the Vadnais Heights Target.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 3700 block of Edgerton Street overnight March 3-4.
• A license plate belonging to a St. Paul man and reported stolen from an employee parking lot in the 3300 block of Highway 61 was recovered March 3 by St. Paul police after it was used in a theft in Bloomington.
• A Blaine woman reported one of her credit cards stolen March 4 in Lino Lakes was used at the Speedway in the 1000 block of County Road E.
• Employees at Barnett White Bear Chrysler Jeep and Dodge in the 3400 block of Highway 61 reported the tires and wheels stolen from a vehicle over the weekend March 5-8, with an estimated loss of $2,000.
White Bear Township
• A St. Paul man, 33, was arrested March 3 at the Vadnais Heights Target on a Washington County felony warrant and cited for misdemeanor theft after he was caught shoplifting, and transported to the Washington County jail.
• A Roseville woman, 32, was arrested March 4 on Otter Lake Road and Whitaker Street for DWI, after deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch. The driver said she swerved to miss an animal. She failed field sobriety tests and refused to take the breath test before being transported.
• A business in the 2300 block of Leibel Street reported a fence to the work yard cut and a trailer lock broken March 4 with nothing stolen.
• A White Bear Township man, 63, was arrested March 4 on Hammond Road and Otter Lake Road for DUI, after he hit an electrical box and power pole line. At the scene, he was tested at .16 blood alcohol content and transported to jail.
• A Lake Elmo man reported interrupting a suspect trying to steal items from the back seat of his vehicle while it was parked in an employee lot in the 5800 block of Centerville Road March 5. The thief managed to get away with only personal hygiene items of minimal value.
