A day in the life of Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies in 2022
Vadnais Heights
• Black bears do the town: A black bear was reported at various locations around town during the afternoon of May 18. Residents in the 5800 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. spotted the bear in their backyard after it returned for a second or third helping of sunflower seeds and bird feed stored in a metal trash can. Deputies emailed the “Bears in Ramsey County” brief to the complainant. A resident in the 1500 block of County Road H2 reported a young bear in the neighbor’s backyard and was concerned it would be hit by a vehicle. It was last seen climbing a tree on the next street. A resident in the 1200 block of County Road H2 reported the juvenile bear gobbling up contents of a bird feeder later that afternoon. The bear then proceeded to the east wall of I-35E and headed north.
• Farm animals on the lam: Goats and chickens were reported May 18 for escaping from a business in the 1300 block of County Road D Circle. The business owner assisted deputies in rounding up the animals.
• Driver goes on the lam: A St. Paul man, 35, was mailed a notice for fleeing officers on foot, after he was pulled over at 11:02 p.m. July 2 on eastbound I-694 and Rice Street for equipment and traffic violations. Although deputies were able to approach the pickup truck and obtain the driver’s identification, the driver fled down an embankment when deputies returned to their squad car. He was last seen on foot at Country Drive and Ryan Drive. Despite an assist from a Roseville K-9 officer and Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, multiple agencies were unable to locate the suspect. Fortunately, the fugitive gave valid and real identification and was positively identified. His vehicle was towed to the impound lot, and notices were sent via certified mail to the lien holder, registered owner and suspect.
• It’s that muskrat again: A muskrat was reported Aug. 4 for falling into a window well and getting stuck in the 4100 block of Kaitlin Drive. Deputies captured and released the muskrat with a long-handled net.
• Be careful what you wish for: A Brooklyn Center man, 44, was arrested for DWI Aug. 16 in the 5700 block of Meadowview Drive after deputies responded to a domestic assault call. He was the person who dialed 911 to bring deputies to the scene where he was the victim, but he had driven to the scene to be assaulted while intoxicated.
• Buck just running laps inside yard: A resident in the 3300 block of Highway 61 reported an eight-point buck running around inside a fenced area of the address at 9:02 a.m. Nov. 9. The complainant asked for assistance in removing the deer, but it had managed to jump the fence by the time deputies arrived on the scene.
White Bear Township
• Just a raccoon being a raccoon: A raccoon was reported April 26 for climbing up a tree located near a path in the area of the 5400 block of Franklin Avenue that children use to go to a nearby park. Deputies advised the caller about their wildlife policy of leaving healthy critters alone. They invited the caller to explore the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website for further information on raccoons.
• Not in junior high anymore: An adult male, 20, was served a trespass notice Sept. 5 in the 1200 block of Stuart Street for ding-dong ditching the neighbors.
Brazen crooks of 2022 — Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office police reports have shown that lightning-fast crooks are always waiting for the opportunity to strike.
• Stash and grab: A previously unreported method of shoplifting was reported at 2:32 a.m. Feb. 2 from the Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61, after a male purchased a beverage right before walking to the door area, where he picked up a shopping basket filled with items he had stashed earlier, and walked out the door to a waiting vehicle.
• Receiving notification seconds after dropping wallet: A Little Canada man reported credit card fraud April 19 after he received notification that his cards were used at the Vadnais Heights Walmart and Target. The victim then realized the fraudsters didn’t have far to go to use the cards, because he had dropped his wallet while inside the Walmart. He wasted no time in canceling the cards.
• Gone and spent in 10 seconds: A Walmart shopper reported her wallet stolen April 22 after she had it in her possession at 7 p.m. at the self-checkout, but not 10 minutes after being at the self-checkout. At 7:18 p.m., she received a bank notification that fraudulent charges were made to her credit card from a nearby Holiday gas station. Deputies provided her with identity theft response information.
• I’ll steal from the store and you: On April 27, a St. Paul woman, 52, was cited for shoplifting and for giving false information to police after she was observed concealing $472.32 worth of items and passing all points of sale. She was then suspected of stealing a wallet containing cash and credit cards belonging to the store detective while she was detained in the loss prevention office after the victim was notified of $2,000 in fraudulent purchases on her credit cards. When video surveillance showed the detained shoplifter taking the wallet from the victim’s purse, the investigation was on.
• Stealing from neighbor and lying about it: Residents in the 200 block of Woodridge Drive on April 26 reported a neighbor for taking a package from the residence without permission. The neighbor denied having anything to do with the stolen package until surveillance video showed otherwise. The package was returned.
• Two gone in 13 minutes: A North Oaks man reported the converter stolen from his Mercedes Benz GLE during a 13-minute span May 1 while it was parked in the Lake Vadnais north lot. The victim remembered seeing a male carrying what looked like an umbrella to a green Toyota Celica parked behind his vehicle as he completed his walk. A White Bear Township youth, 16, also reported the converter stolen from his Mazda CX5 that same period while it was parked in that same north lot.
• Stealing once isn’t enough for greedy thieves: Tousley Motor Sports in the 1400 block of County Road F reported $500 in damage to a fence after video surveillance showed two people in motorcycle helmets and dark clothing attempting to break through a fence in the back of the property overnight July 23-24. The business had reported a motorcycle stolen from the same area the previous day.
• After I gave them a ride, too …: A Little Canada woman reported her vehicle stolen at 3:55 a.m. July 24 from a gas station in the 3200 block of Highway 61 after she gave an acquaintance and two others a ride to St. Paul and stopped for gas. When the victim returned from inside the store, the vehicle was gone. It was later recovered in Roseville with only a passenger in the car. The suspects are two females and a male of indeterminate ages.
• Purse snatching while back is turned: A Rochester woman reported her credit card used fraudulently at the Vadnais Heights Speedway Aug. 10 after she left her purse on a chair on an outdoor patio in the 900 block of County Road E. When the victim returned for her purse, she noticed some of its contents missing. Speedway has been contacted for the video of the transaction.
• Props to victim who was even faster than the thief — part 1: A shopper in the 900 block of County Road E reported her purse stolen Aug. 13 after she set it down at the end of a clothes rack to try on a shirt. When she turned around, the purse was gone. The victim wasted no time rushing home to cancel her cards. She was in time to prevent fraudulent activity and will be relaying her phone’s serial number to investigators.
• Props to victim who was even faster than the thief — part 2: A Little Canada woman, 20, was arrested Aug. 18 in the 1000 block of Highway 96 for gross misdemeanor financial transaction fraud after she tried unsuccessfully to use a debit card belonging to another person at a business adjacent to the one the card was stolen from. Her attempt to use the card failed because the victim saw the suspect handling her personal bag in the employee break room and noticed the debit card missing from the bag. The victim quickly notified her bank to freeze the card, after which the bank notified her within minutes that a failed attempt to use it next door had been made. Video surveillance footage confirmed the identity of the thief, and her case has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
White Bear Township
• Can’t leave car running for even one second: A Circle Pines woman reported her vehicle stolen at 7:06 a.m. Feb. 9 from the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive after she left it unlocked and running while dropping her children off at day care. The victim’s keys, purse and phone were inside the stolen vehicle. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it was recovered Feb. 14 in the 5800 block of Centerville Road and towed to the impound lot for processing.
• The rules are not for me: A Ham Lake man, 43, was mailed a citation for disorderly conduct and illegal dumping following an Earth Day incident at the Ramsey County yard waste site in the 5900 block of Sherwood Road. It all started when he was told he couldn’t dump there because he couldn’t provide proof of being a resident of Ramsey County. The subject said that he could dump there and did so, despite being told he couldn’t several times. The folks at the yard waste site took down his license plate number, after which he was identified via the Department of Vehicle Services as an Anoka County resident. A “no trespassing” notice was also mailed out to him at his non-Ramsey County address along with the citation.
