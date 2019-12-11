The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
• Deputies responded to a burglary report in the 900 block of Vadnais Drive on Nov. 27. There was a forced entry of a detached garage. A vehicle was rummaged through and tools were stolen from the garage.
• Squads were dispatched to 3500 block of Centerville Road Nov. 30 for a burglary. A suspect broke down the screen door and front door. After entering the house, the male fled on foot. The male was later found by deputies and taken into custody. Burglary prosecution was declined, as nothing was taken from the house.
• An adult male was arrested for felony DWI and on a felony warrant in the 600 block of County Road F East on Nov. 28. A resident noticed the intoxicated driver who parked in their driveway. He drove across the street and parked at the Vadnais Heights Fire Department for a brief time before driving away. Deputies searched the area and located the described vehicle. Deputies could detect an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the driver from a distance of 10 feet. Anderson slurred his words and his eyes were watery, glassy and bloodshot. His driver’s license was canceled inimical to public safety.
• A female entered a home, assaulted two people and then fled in the 300 block of Bankers Drive on Nov. 29. The suspect was later arrested in Anoka County for fourth-degree DUI. She was released to Ramsey County.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of Woodgate Drive on a motor vehicle theft report. A 2001 Honda CRV was stolen sometime overnight Nov. 27. It was later recovered in St. Paul Park, left running with the steering column broken.
• A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 600 block of Belland Avenue Nov. 29. The 2005 Honda Accord was last seen in the driveway the previous day.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1100 block of County Road E Nov. 30. The vehicle was later recovered after it was crashed. The victim went to a restaurant about midnight and an hour later discovered their coat with vehicle keys was missing. At 3 a.m., the White Bear Lake Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1100 block of Goose Lake Road in the city of Gem Lake and found the vehicle abandoned in the ditch. The incident is under investigation.
• A shoplifter was cited for misdemeanor theft at Target in the 900 block of County Road E East Nov. 29.
• A rear passenger window was broken and a purse was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Commerce Court Nov. 27.
• A window was broken and a wallet was taken from a vehicle in the 1000 block of County Road D East Nov. 30. Two suspects were arrested after fraudulently using credit cards taken from the vehicle. Under investigation.
• Theft of merchandise from a business was reported in the 800 block of County Road E Nov. 25. The suspects' vehicle got stuck in the snow when leaving the parking lot. They were arrested and loss prevention recovered the merchandise. A theft citation was issued.
• Burglary was reported in the 5900 block of Mallard Ponds Drive Nov. 24. Two gaming controllers were missing and the basement had been rummaged through. Entry was possibly made through a basement window.
• Two vehicles were stolen from an attached garage in the 5000 block of Elk Street Nov. 24. There were no signs of forced entry. One vehicle equipped with OnStar was tracked to an address in St. Paul and OnStar was able to disable the ignition. Both vehicles were recovered in the same area. The incident is under investigation.
• A burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Stillwater Street Nov. 24. An alarm went off when a door between the house and garage was opened. The garage door was found open and lights were on in the garage. Vehicles had been rummaged through and garage door openers were missing from a vehicle in the garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway.
• There was an attempted garage break-in in the 5000 block of Beaver Street Nov. 26. The victim heard loud noise at his house around 3 a.m., turned lights on and saw a sedan without lights leave his driveway. Damage to the external side garage door was discovered later.
• A front passenger window was broken and a purse was taken from a seat in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive Nov. 27. Credit cards were used. The purse and driver's license were later recovered in Maplewood. The incident is under investigation.
