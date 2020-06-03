The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A White Bear Township man, 18, was arrested at 6:34 a.m. May 17 for fourth degree DWI, underage consumption of alcohol while driving and third degree refusal to submit to a chemical test, following a single vehicle accident in the 3100 block of Centerville Road. Witnesses said the vehicle was speeding approximately 60 mph before crashing into the sound barrier where Centerville Road dead ends. The subject was partially trapped inside the vehicle and needed help to exit. Ultimately, the subject registered a blood alcohol content of .24.
• Cameras and other items were reported recovered May 18 in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Highway 61. The items were placed into evidence at the patrol station.
• A Hugo man reported dropping his wallet May 19 in the Kwik Trip parking lot in the 3200 block of Highway 61. He canceled his credit cards immediately.
• A Walker, Minn. man reported a firearm, sets of keys and a checkbook stolen from his vehicle parked at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in the 1100 block of County Road E overnight May 19-20.
• An estimated $10,000 worth of construction tools were reported stolen May 20 from a storage unit in the 3300 block of Labore Road.
• A St. Joseph, Minn. man reported an iPad, cordless tool battery and charging cords stolen from his work van May 20, after the passenger window was broken into as it was parked in the 1100 block of County Road E.
White Bear Township
• A juvenile was arrested May 18 for assaulting a woman, 64, in the 1300 block of Jonquil Lane.
• A wallet was reported stolen May 19 from a purse left in a shopping cart at Cub Foods in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive. A credit card was attempted in Little Canada shortly after the theft.
• Persons stealing items from mailboxes in the 1400 block of Birchcrest Drive were reported May 20.
• A White Bear Township man, 35, was arrested May 20 in the 4000 block of Oakmede Lane for felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor domestic assault, after throwing a baby bottle at his mom’s head and threatening to “put a bullet between her eyes to make her leave” her own home.
• It all started when the subject and his family of four moved in with his parents about six months prior to the incident, and the subject’s parents started a discussion about their living situation. The subject’s wife told Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies the victim had “been too much” and they had decided to move out. Before deputies left the scene, they removed twelve long guns and a pistol from the residence. The subject had left the scene and was later arrested in the parking lot of the Army Reserve Center on Highway 96 and Lexington Avenue.
• A woman in the 1100 block of County Road J on May 20 was reported for trapping live mice and dumping them behind her residence in a multi family dwelling, despite being asked more than once to stop.
• A resident in the 4600 block of Weston Woods Way on May 20 reported her identity fraudulently used for unemployment benefits. The case is under investigation.
