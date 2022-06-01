The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Minneapolis woman, 38, was cited for theft May 2 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E after she was observed under-ringing $45.84 worth of items at the self-checkout and concealing them on her person as she tried to leave the store. A St. Paul woman, 51, was “trespassed” from the store for disorderly conduct after she was detained for under-ringing merchandise. The merchandise she tried to shoplift was confiscated and returned to the shelves.
• A Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued May 2 for two adult females who were seen concealing $100 in merchandise and leaving the Walmart store without being detained. They left the area in a black Chevrolet Malibu and headed southbound on I-35 E from County Road E. The KOPS alert was issued to stop the vehicle and identify the two suspects.
• A Forest Lake woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from her Lexus RX during a 45-minute period May 2 as it was parked in a handicapped space at Punch Pizza in the 1000 block of Highway 96 while the victim was dining.
• A Maplewood woman, 38, was cited May 3 at a group home in the 100 block of County Road F for stealing AirPods belonging to a co-worker. The AirPods were recovered and returned to their owner.
• A North St. Paul man, 19, was issued a trespass order from the Vadnais Heights Dollar Tree in the 900 block of County Road E May 4 for disorderly conduct.
• A Vadnais Heights woman reported setting her wallet down by trash dumpsters in the 600 block of County Road D at 4:00 a.m. May 5 and returning later to find the wallet missing. At the time of the report, no fraudulent activity had been detected on the credit cards inside the wallet.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 24, was arrested on a warrant at 1:28 a.m. May 6 at the intersection of Highway 96 and Greenhaven Drive after deputies stopped to assist a male outside his vehicle on the side of the road with the hood open and fresh damage to the passenger front bumper and headlight. He was taken into custody on a St. Louis County misdemeanor DUI warrant.
• A crime alert was issued May 6 on a male who loaded a cart with $500 worth of Walmart merchandise and flashed a Home Depot receipt at loss prevention personnel when they tried to detain him. He ran out the other exit to a vehicle in the lot without plates. The merchandise was recovered and photos of the suspect were taken to use in the crime alert.
• A Maplewood man, 48, was arrested for theft May 6 at the Walmart after he under-rang $66 worth of merchandise. A St. Paul woman, 29, was arrested on a Ramsey County DWI warrant and for shoplifting later that day after she under-scanned $113.32 at the self-checkout.
• A rear license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in a lot in the 600 block of County Road D May 6.
• Deputies tried to catch a black Audi with a Wisconsin plate at 10:10 p.m. May 6 on I-694 after they tried to conduct a traffic stop at Rice Street when the motorist passed them at a high rate of speed. The motorist must have benefited from his head start, because deputies gave up the chase after covering 2 miles in one minute: a rate of 120 mph.
• Four hours later, deputies did succeed in their next pursuit that ended at 2:26 a.m. May 7 on eastbound I-694 and McKnight Road. A St. Paul man, 24, was arrested at that location for fourth-degree DWI and driving after revocation, following a two-minute chase. Deputies on routine patrol on I-35E and I-694 had spotted a gray sedan strike the front driver's side of a semi and flee at a high rate. At the station, the subject registered a 0.14 blood alcohol content.
• A St. Paul man, 51, was cited May 7 at the Walmart for shoplifting $220.84 worth of items. He placed the items in his cart and passed all points of sale, not even bothering to cheat at the self-checkout. Later, a Minneapolis woman, 34, was arrested for shoplifting $239.23 of merchandise, also not trying to fool anyone at the self-checkout.
• The final shoplifting incident of May 7 resulted in the arrest of a St. Paul woman, 26, and the recovery of a stolen vehicle, after Walmart employees tried to detain a man for trying to leave the store with $188.24 worth of merchandise in his cart. When stopped by loss prevention personnel, he ditched the cart and ran out the rear emergency exit. Deputies lost track of the male, but knew the description of the vehicle he arrived in and found it at the back of the Target store. They arrested its driver for possession of stolen property when they confirmed it had been stolen out of Scott County. After identifying the male through Driver and Vehicle Services records, they mailed him his misdemeanor theft citation.
