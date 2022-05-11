The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• An Isanti man reported the catalytic converter ripped out of his 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander April 19 while it was parked in an employee lot in the 3300 block of Labore Road during the workday.
• Four female shoplifters at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E were reported April 21 for theft after loss prevention personnel stopped them at the door with a cart containing a large amount of merchandise that was not paid for. When the shoplifters tried several times without success to take the cart from the employee's grasp, all four of them grabbed items, fled the store and sped away in a gray Ford Edge. No employees were injured or felt threatened during the incident.
• Another shoplifter managed to escape Walmart employees and deputies on April 22 after she tried to walk out of the store with unpaid items. Loss prevention personnel were able to recover the items, but the suspect left the area before deputies could arrive to “trespass” her.
• The third time was a charm for store employees after a Vadnais Heights woman, 54, was cited April 23 at the Walmart for shoplifting after she was observed under-ringing items. She was stopped by store employees after passing all points of sale and successfully escorted back to the loss prevention office, where she was cited for misdemeanor theft, trespassed and released.
• In the fourth shoplifting case this week, Walmart employees were at least able to recover $1,364.51 in merchandise April 23, but again were unable to detain the shoplifters after they observed two females load a cart with the merchandise and walk the cart out of the store. Employees stopped them at the exit, where the females ditched the cart and fled in a cream-colored Chrysler van with plates registered to a white Ford sedan.
• And finally, a Little Canada woman, 36, was arrested for theft April 23 after deputies themselves observed her concealing items and bypassing all points of sale. Store employees had help from deputies in escorting the female back to the loss prevention office. As the suspect's mother was with her, she took custody of the suspect's child, and the family “shopping” outing ended as mom headed to jail.
White Bear Township
• MidAmerica Technical and Environmental Services Inc. in the 2300 block of Leibel Street on April 20 reported a commercial trailer stolen after surveillance video from 4 p.m. April 17 showed a green older model Chevy Tahoe driven by a blonde female pulling up near a trailer inside the lot. A male left the passenger seat to direct her while she backed up to the targeted trailer. He then hitched the trailer to the Tahoe, which was driven off the lot with stolen trailer in tow.
• A muskrat was reported April 20 as being stuck in a fence in the 5200 block of Division Street. Deputies called to the scene were able to pull the creature out.
• A Ham Lake man, 43, was mailed a citation for disorderly conduct and illegal dumping following an Earth Day incident at the Ramsey County yard waste site in the 5900 block of Sherwood Road. It all started when he was told he couldn't dump there because he couldn't provide proof of being a resident of Ramsey County. The subject said that he could dump there and did so, despite being told he couldn't several times. The folks at the yard waste site took down his license plate number, after which he was identified via the Department of Vehicle Services as an Anoka County resident. A “no trespassing” notice was also mailed out to him at his non-Ramsey County address along with the citation.
