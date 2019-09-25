The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• A check of a vehicle parked after hours at Vadnais Snail Lake Regional Park yielded two passengers in possession of controlled substances Sept. 8. A person was arrested for narcotics. A driver without a valid license was provided a courtesy ride. The vehicle was towed.
• There was a possible arson attempt at Bridgewood Terrace Park Sept. 9. Aerosol cans were lit on fire, one exploded and playground wood chips were on fire. The fire was extinguished by the Vadnais Heights Fire Department. There was no damage to the playground structure. There were three juveniles seen in the area using fireworks. Two were wearing red shorts and one was wearing black yoga pants.
• A 1997 Honda Civic was reported stolen in the 900 block of East County Road E Sept. 9 while the victim was in the gym. It was recovered in Minneapolis Sept. 16.
• Burglary was reported in the 3600 block of Centerville Road Sept. 10. The school building was entered overnight and audio/video technology items were stolen from two classrooms.
• An adult male was arrested for disorderly conduct and peddling without a permit in the 400 block of Walker Drive Sept. 10. He made threatening statements when asked by a resident if he had a permit.
• An adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance near Highway 96 and Rice Street Sept. 11. A plastic bag with a white substance fell out of a wallet as he provided his ID.
• A 44-year-old St. Paul man stated Sept. 12 that his 81-year-old mother was swindled out of money by his 43-year-old ex-wife. The incident is under investigation.
• Theft of construction equipment was reported in the 3400 block of Rice Street overnight Sept. 13. One item was recovered in the 100 block of Vadnais Boulevard West.
White Bear Township
• Burglary was reported in the 2600 block of Martin Way Sept. 10. There were no missing items but there was criminal damage to property and a possible DANCO (domestic abuse no contact order) violation.
• A student in the 2500 block of County Road F threatened another student and then refused staff direction to leave the room on Sept. 10. The student was profane, disrespectful and threatening toward staff. The student then refused deputies' request to leave the room. The student was taken into custody and transported home.
• The cause of a bruise on the hand of a vulnerable adult is under investigation in the 1500 block of Seneca Trail. It was reported Sept. 11.
• Theft of fishing tackle and accessories from a boat parked in the driveway was reported in the 5500 block of Jenni Lane Sept. 12. It occurred sometime overnight.
• An adult female was arrested for theft and a warrant in the 1700 block of Ridgewood Avenue Sept. 13.
• A bottle of liquor was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive Sept. 13. It was caught on surveillance video the previous day.
• A driver fled the scene of an accident near Otter Lake Road and Otter View Trail Sept. 13. An investigation revealed that the driver who fled had an active felony warrant. The abandoned vehicle was towed.
