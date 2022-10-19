The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Sept. 19 from a Honda Accord parked in an apartment lot in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle East. A Long Beach, California man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Honda BTM overnight Sept. 19-20 while it was parked in front of a garage in the 900 block of County Road D.
• A Maplewood woman, 51, was cited Sept. 20 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for shoplifting, after she was detained by loss prevention personnel for under scanning $157.09 in merchandise at the self-checkout and passing all points of sale. She was also issued a trespass notice before being released from the scene.
• A resident in the 900 block of Heritage Court E reported being the victim of an online romance scam Sept. 20, after he was bilked out of $900. The complainant thinks he may also have been the victim of identity theft.
• An adult male was issued a trespass notice Sept. 21, after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to the scene of disorderly conduct in the Holiday Inn parking lot in the 1100 block of County Road E and found the subject sleeping in his vehicle.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Clover Avenue Sept. 21 reported his vehicle damaged by pellet gun shots. The complainant said a neighbor had fired the pellets, which went through their target and struck his vehicle.
• Two St. Paul women, 24 and 33, were cited Sept. 21 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for misdemeanor theft. Store employees observed the two women taking 22 packages of jewelry worth $193.16, destroying the packaging, concealing the merchandise and bypassing all points of sale.
• Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle. Sept. 21 in the 1200 block of County Road D. After running the vehicle's displayed license plate and vehicle identification numbers through their computer, deputies learned the license plate had been stolen out of St. Paul and the vehicle had been stolen from Eden Prairie.
• A resident in the 800 block of Berwood Avenue W. reported a fire pit table stolen overnight Sept. 23-24.
• A Hopkins woman reported the driver side window of her car smashed in overnight Sept. 23-24 as it was parked in the 800 block of Garceau Lane. Nothing was reported taken from the vehicle, however.
• MGM Liquor Store employees in the 1000 block of Highway 96 reported a $44.97 bottle of Tequila shoplifted from the store Sept. 25.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 5900 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. reported identity theft Sept. 21, after someone opened a credit card account in her name and charged $20,000 for an airline purchase.
• A motorcycle belonging to a resident in the 5300 block of Grand Avenue and stolen from Maplewood was recovered by his friend in Farmington and returned to White Bear Township on Sept. 21.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Summit Lane reported identity theft Sept. 22, after discovering that a bank account and credit card had been opened in her name over the internet.
• A Lino Lakes man, 22, was arrested for DUI Sept. 23 in the 5400 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. after deputies responded to an accident in which a single vehicle hit a tree. The vehicle also struck two mailboxes on the street. The lone occupant of the vehicle admitted to drinking and showed signs of impairment, and was transported to the hospital for treatment of a head injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.