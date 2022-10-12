The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Minneapolis man, 36, was arrested on a warrant at 2:34 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle after deputies were called to the scene of an unwanted male conducting himself in disorderly fashion.
• A Bloomington man, 20, was arrested for DWI Sept. 5 in the 3800 block of Centerville Road following a single-vehicle accident. The driver showed signs of impairment at the scene and a search warrant was issued for a blood draw and sample. Charges pend the results of the blood test.
• A North St. Paul woman on Sept. 5 reported her purse stolen while she was at Target in the 900 block of County Road E. One of her credit cards was used in Oakdale before she had a chance to cancel it. The case was turned over to another agency to follow up.
• A St. Paul man, 33, was suspected of motor vehicle theft as of Sept. 2 after he didn't return his rental vehicle to White Bear Lake Mitsubishi in the 3400 block of Highway 61 when repairs to his own vehicle were complete. After the rental vehicle was entered in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, Shakopee Police Department recovered the vehicle on Sept. 6 and arrested the suspect.
• An Oakdale man reported a work van stolen over the long weekend of Sept. 2-6 from the 3200 block of Labore Road. After it was entered into the NCIC, it was recovered around noon Sept. 6 by St. Paul police.
• A North Branch man, 43, was trespassed Sept. 6 from the Speedway in the 1000 block of County Road E for disorderly conduct.
• The Walmart store in the 800 block of County Road E was again the scene of one arrest and six citations for theft during the week of Sept. 4-10. An Isanti woman, 25, was cited Sept. 4 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart for misdemeanor theft after she was detained for concealing $164.99 in merchandise before passing all points of sale. She was also banned from the store before being released. A Maplewood woman, 47, was cited Sept. 6 at the Walmart for under-ringing $59.44 in merchandise at the self-checkout and passing all points of sale. She was also trespassed and released. A Mahtomedi woman, 47, and a Mahtomedi man, 29, were both cited Sept. 6 at the Walmart for misdemeanor theft after they were detained for under-ringing $102.84 in merchandise at the self-checkout. They were trespassed from the store and released. A Shoreview woman, 58, was cited Sept. 7 at the Walmart for shoplifting after she was caught under-ringing $111.71 in merchandise at the self-checkout and passing all points of sale. She was dismissed from the store in the manner of all shoplifters.
• A St. Paul woman, 41, was arrested Sept. 8 at the Walmart for gross misdemeanor theft after she pushed a cart containing $703.51 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying. Because the theft amount was greater than $500, the consequences of her crime were bumped up to the next level of severity. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A St. Paul woman, 43, was cited for misdemeanor theft Sept. 8 at the Walmart after she took an item off a shelf, headed to the return desk and tried to “return” the item, worth $44.87, using an old receipt.
• A Hugo man, 51, was cited Sept. 9 in the Walmart parking lot following a parking dispute that continued as the parties approached the store. A male performed a martial arts move and a female in a mobility scooter sprayed him. After a review of the store's surveillance footage, it was determined that the male had earned his citation for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
• Deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol in recovering a U-Haul vehicle that had fled from them Sept. 10. Deputies arrived in the 600 block of Belland Avenue only to find that the vehicle had stopped and its occupants had fled on foot. State Patrol officers took over custody of the unoccupied vehicle at the scene.
• An unwanted firearm was reported found Sept. 10 in a cabinet in the 3500 block of Arcade Street. After deputies cleared the weapon's serial number from the NCIC database, they placed it into property for destruction.
White Bear Township
• Township Tobacco in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive reported a burglary at 1:07 a.m. Sept. 9, during which suspects shattered a glass door, entered the store and stole cigarettes before leaving the area in a grey hatchback sedan.
