The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Several residents in the 700 block of Greenhaven Drive reported criminal damage to their mailboxes and posts April 19. Suspected in the vandalism are three teenagers seen damaging 16 mailboxes before leaving on two bicycles and a pair of rollerblades.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 40, was arrested April 19 in the 800 block of County Road E on a felony warrant, following a traffic stop.
• Three females were reported for shoplifting shopping baskets filled with items from the Dollar Tree in the 900 block of County Road E on April 19. The females fled the area in a small blue vehicle.
• A Vadnais Heights man reported watching his car being burglarized April 19 as he was walking in a community park in the 600 block of County Road F. The driver of a gray Pontiac with loud exhaust and rust on the rear pulled up next to the complainant's parked car, opened the unlocked door and stole jump packs, tools, the car keys and loose change before leaving. The victim was given a ride home to pick up a spare set of keys.
• A Maplewood woman, 19, was arrested without incident April 20 in the 900 block of County Road E on domestic assault and disorderly conduct warrants.
• A Vadnais Heights son, 30, was arrested April 20 in the 800 block of Belland Avenue for gross misdemeanor domestic assault and for issuing terroristic threats, following a domestic with his father. It all started when the father confronted the son about his sudden return to alcoholism and being intoxicated that morning. After the subject told his dad he wasn't going to fight anymore, he hauled off and belted his dad in the mouth with a closed fist. Because the subject had a prior felony terroristic threats conviction, the current charges were enhanced.
• A bowling ball in its bag, a pair of flip flops and a backpack went missing from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of County Road E while its owner was walking in Sucker Creek Park April 20.
White Bear Township
• A Monticello man, 24, was arrested April 20 in the 5900 block of Highway 61 for DWI. The report was forwarded to the city attorney for charges.
• A resident in the 5300 block of Eagle Street reported $2,000 in tools stolen from his work vehicle while it was parked overnight April 20-21.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 44, was arrested on warrant without incident April 21 in the 5300 block of Bald Eagle Blvd W.
• A Minnesota driver's license and personal items were reported found April 23 in the 4800 block of Golden Ponds Lane. The items were brought to the property room for their owner to pick up.
• A Minneapolis man reported three credit cards stolen from a wallet inside his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at a work site in the 5500 block of Meehan Drive on April 24. As a result, unauthorized charges were made at the Vadnais Heights Target before he could cancel them. The case is under investigation.
