The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• A hit-and-run accident was reported in the 1100 block of County Road D East Dec. 3. A vehicle was struck in the rear and damaged.
• A hit-and-run accident was reported near Greenhaven Drive and Marys Circle Dec. 3. A vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 96 E stopped at a light in the left turn lane toward southbound Greenhaven Drive and was rear-ended. The driver of the second vehicle was located and cited for failure to stop for a collision and failure to carry proof of insurance.
• Fraud was reported at the Barnett Chrysler dealership Dec. 4. An email phishing scam involving a paycheck occurred while an employee was on vacation. The incident is under investigation.
• Two males were arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance near I-35E and Little Canada Road Dec. 4. The incident is under investigation.
• An adult female was arrested for felony drug possession in the 3700 block of Labore Road Dec. 5. The incident is under investigation.
