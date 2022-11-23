The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Vadnais Heights man, 44, was arrested on multiple gross misdemeanor warrants Oct. 22 in the 100 block of Red Oaks Drive after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched out on a domestic. As it turned out, there was no domestic, but the suspect was discovered to have had a warrant. The suspect then fled out the back door and was arrested two days later at that address.
• Gold Liquors in the 1600 block of County Road E reported a person for stealing a $51 bottle of liquor on Oct. 21. The same person was reported to have stolen a $64 bottle of liquor on Oct. 22, as captured on store video. The complainant thinks the suspect may be a regular.
• A resident in the 600 block of Hiawatha Avenue reported the tires on her vehicle slashed and the brake line cut while it was parked in the driveway at approximately 4:15 a.m. Oct. 24. Possible suspect information exists, and the case is under investigation.
• A Hugo woman reported leaving her wallet in an Uber vehicle at 3:18 a.m. Oct. 24 after getting a ride home from a restaurant in the 1100 block of County Road E. After being unable to contact the driver, the complainant canceled her cards.
• A resident in the 1100 block of County Road D reported a basket of clothing missing Oct. 26 after he left it on a communal folding table earlier that day because all of the washing machines were in use.
• A Little Falls woman, 30, was cited for misdemeanor theft Oct. 24 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E after loss prevention personnel detained her for concealing $145.11 in merchandise and passing all points of sale.
• A resident in the 200 block of Primrose Court on Oct. 24 reported her identity used fraudulently to open a credit card account after her personal information was exposed due to a data breach at a vendor used by her employer. Deputies advised her on the identity theft recovery process. On that same day, a Vadnais Heights woman reported her credit cards stolen while she was in Woodbury and used at the Vadnais Heights Walmart.
• A set of brand new golf clubs, a bolt cutter and a tripod were reported found in the grass by a driveway in the 3700 block of McMenemy Street in the early morning of Oct. 25. The finder reported hearing a loud vehicle stopping in the area around midnight.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Oak Crest Drive reported his vehicle's trailer hitch filled with fresh cement and fresh cement smeared on the back of his vehicle as it was parked Oct. 27 in a neighbor's driveway due to road construction.
• A Vadnais Heights woman reported her wallet missing Oct. 27, after she left it in a shopping cart in the Walmart parking lot corral in the 800 block of County Road E. By the time she realized her wallet was missing, charges had already been made on one of her credit cards at the Walmart and more charges had been made at Famous Footwear on another card. Possible suspect information has been gathered from store video. The case is under investigation.
• Gold Liquors in the 1600 block of County Road E reported a male and female entering the store separately Oct. 27 and teaming up to distract the clerk from the counter, while they each grabbed items from the shelves before fleeing the store. In all, four bottles were taken, including a high-end single malt whiskey worth $3,000.
• Deputies on rolling patrol recovered a vehicle stolen out of Dakota County in the 1100 block of County Road D at 12:43 a.m. Oct. 28, after they spotted a stolen license plate on the vehicle as it was parked in a no-parking zone. The vehicle's front license plate matched the VIN of the vehicle, which belonged to a party from Texas. After the vehicle was towed to the impound lot, deputies made contact with the registered owner and arranged for collection of the vehicle.
White Bear Township
• A front license plate was reported stolen Oct. 23 from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 5500 block of Otter View Trail.
• Deputies engaged in the pursuit of an unidentified motorist who fled from the Wyoming Police Department at 9:02 p.m. Oct. 26 in the area of Highway 96 and Centerville Road. The chase was called off after two minutes and 2 miles due to the fugitive's excessive speeds and reckless driving.
• Two St. Paul women, 21 and 22, were cited Oct. 28 at the Walmart for misdemeanor theft after they were located occupying a vehicle in the parking lot across the street with $399.50 in merchandise that was not paid for. One of the females was advised of a misdemeanor theft warrant out on her from Dakota County. Their cases were forwarded to the city attorney for review.
