The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A handicap parking placard was reported found Nov. 17 in the 3500 block of Highway 61.
• An Anoka woman reported random items of no value taken from an auto parked overnight Nov. 17-19 in an apartment lot in the 1000 block of County Road E, after the front driver window was broken in.
• A Cottage Grove woman reported the window of her vehicle smashed Nov. 18 while it was parked in an employee lot in the 900 block of County Road E. A tall, skinny male with a red puffy jacket and black pants was seen on scene. Nothing was reported taken.
• Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies on Nov. 19 cited a Spring Lake Park woman, 31, on Rice Street and I-694 for failure to provide proof of insurance and for leaving the scene of an accident in the middle of the roundabout.
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 61, was cited Nov. 21 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for shoplifting and for assaulting loss prevention personnel before fleeing the area, after she was identified. On Nov. 26, an Inver Grove Heights man, 35, was cited at the Walmart for misdemeanor theft, after loss prevention personnel flagged down deputies patrolling the store about a theft-in-progress. On Nov. 27, three unidentified females were reported for grabbing $3,300 worth of electronics after their cards were declined and fleeing the store. On Nov. 29, a Little Canada woman, 35, was cited for concealing $258.48 worth of items in her purse and walking out of the store. On Nov. 30, a St. Paul woman, 30, was mailed a citation for theft from the store after she concealed $213.34 in merchandise in her purse and left both behind when stopped by store employees. Inside the purse was a passport that correctly matched the shoplifter, who was familiar to loss prevention personnel. The purse was placed into custody.
• A St. Paul man, 60, was arrested Nov. 28 following an accident hit-and-run and narcotics complaint in the Walmart parking lot. The subject fled and was pursued for one minute and less than a mile before his arrest.
• A juvenile was arrested Nov. 29 at Walmart on a felony warrant for first-degree aggravated robbery and transferred to the St. Paul Police Department for transport to the juvenile detention center.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Nov. 21-22 from a Subaru Tribeca parked in an apartment lot in the 600 block of County Road D.
• A rear license plate was reported stolen Nov. 26 from a vehicle parked in a lot in the 1000 block of County Road D. The plate's number was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A White Bear Lake woman reported boots and a backpack containing a computer stolen from her vehicle Nov. 27 while it was parked briefly in the Sucker Lake Park south lot in the 100 block of County Road F after a window was broken in.
• An apparent unsuccessful attempt to steal a Kia Optima from an apartment lot in the 1000 block of County Road D was reported Nov. 28, after a back passenger window was broken in and the steering column damaged.
• A St. Paul man, 23, was arrested on a warrant and for disorderly conduct Nov. 29 in the 4300 block of Buckingham Court after deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated male arguing and refusing to leave the residence.
White Bear Township
• A generator was reported stolen at around 4 a.m. Nov. 15 from a rack outside a food truck in the 4600 block of Stoddart Lane by two suspects driving a white Ford F-150 pickup.
• A White Bear Township man, 37, was cited Nov. 20 in the 5900 block of Norway Pine Court for domestic assault after a Keep Our police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued. On Nov. 25, a KOPS alert was issued on a White Bear Township man, 48, for domestic assault in the 2200 block of Fifth Court.
• Deputies deployed a stun gun, as well as naloxone, on a Scandia man, 33, who assaulted them while under the influence of narcotics in the 1100 block of County Road J on Nov. 24. Deputies had been called to the scene to assist medical personnel with the man, who had fainted.
• Prescription medications were reported stolen at 1:56 a.m. Nov. 26 from an auto, after which the victim followed the suspect vehicle until he found it abandoned in the area of Eagle Street and Fifth Court.
