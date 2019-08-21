The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Vadnais Lake Boulevard Aug. 7. Two suspects entered a school about 5 a.m. No damage to property was found and it was unknown if anything was taken.
• Graffiti was reported in the 800 block of County Road F Aug. 9. White spray paint was used to write on the roadway shoulder in three places.
• An adult female was assaulted in an unknown location Aug. 10. She was helped by medics and police in the 1200 block of Willow Lake Boulevard.
• A golf cart was reported stolen in the 3600 block of Edgerton Street Aug. 7.
• Two adult males were arrested near Belland Avenue and Monterey Avenue after a burglary on Rapp Farm Boulevard in North Oaks Aug. 10. They entered a garage and one of the men reached his arm inside the house. A resident pushed the arm back into the garage and shut and locked the doors. The two men were caught in Vadnais Heights after hitting a vehicle.
• Personal items were reported stolen from a locker at a fitness center in the 900 block of County Road E Aug. 4. No suspects.
• Theft of about $68 worth of gasoline was reported in the 3200 block of Highway 61 Aug. 10. The suspect had no plates on the vehicle.
• Deputies conducted a warrant attempt Aug. 7 at the Gervais Apartments where an adult male was taken into custody on an active felony domestic KOPS alert.
White Bear Township
• Deputies responded to a dog attack in the 4200 block of White Bear Parkway Aug. 6 where one female dog was killed and one female human bitten. The dog victim was a 14-month-old small brown poodle. The human victim was checked by White Bear Lake medic and went to the Urgency Room on her own. The attacking dog was restrained by a neighbor and taken to Saint Paul Animal Control by a deputy. The owner of the attacking dog, a small male pit bull with a blue collar and no tags, had not been identified as of press time.
• A bicycle was reported stolen from an open garage in the 1100 block of Iris Drive Aug. 9.
• An unlocked vehicle in the 1600 block of Louisiana Lane was entered overnight Aug. 4-5 and a wallet, sunglasses, change and phone charger were stolen. Credit cards were used at Cub and Walgreens nearby.
• An adult male was arrested for misdemeanor driving after revocation and no proof of insurance in the 4100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Aug. 7.
